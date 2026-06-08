2026 Outlook: Tyquan Thornton

Thornton will be the No. 3 receiver for the Chiefs this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's only worth drafting in deeper leagues with a late-round pick. In 2025, Thornton averaged 5.8 PPR points per game with Kansas City in 14 games, but he did have at least 12 PPR points in three of his first five outings. This year, Thornton will be third on the depth chart behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, and Thornton could have plenty of positive moments with Patrick Mahomes. But Fantasy managers will need to see Thornton be consistent with his production, and he's likely a waiver-wire target during the year if he starts off the season playing well.

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