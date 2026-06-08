2026 Outlook: Tyreek Hill

Will we ever see the Tyreek Hill who averaged over 20 PPR points like he did in 2023? Will we ever see any good version of Tyreek Hill again? The speedy-on-the-field, troublesome-off-the-field receiver is 32 and working his way back from a major left knee injury suffered last September that included a dislocation and multiple ligament tears, including an ACL. Until he signs with a team, which would prove he's healthy enough to play football again, Fantasy managers could spend double-digit round dart throws on him. Once signed, if he's signed, his draft stock could increase to the point where he'd get taken in the middle rounds as a contributing receiver, not a surefire stud.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation