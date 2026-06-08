2026 Outlook: Tyrod Taylor

Taylor figures to be the backup behind Jordan Love in Green Bay. Love has missed at least two starts each of the past two seasons, so it wouldn't be a stretch to see Taylor make a spot start or two for him in 2026. That said, Taylor has come up with at least 20 Fantasy points in just five of his past 16 starts dating back to 2020. Only in two-QB leagues might you draft Taylor with a late pick after getting Love much earlier. Otherwise, you can wait until when (if?) Love misses playing time to find Taylor off the waiver wire.

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