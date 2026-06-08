Tracy is expected to be the second running back on the Giants depth chart behind starter Cam Skattebo. That doesn't mean he won't get touches - in six games where Skattebo was the clear lead back last season, Tracy amassed 7.8 touches and 6.5 PPR points per game. That's not going to help your squad, but Tracy's role would massively increase for any games Skattebo misses - in 10 games last year, Tracy averaged 16.9 touches and 12.9 PPR points per game. Not bad! Tracy is worth a bench spot but is especially valuable to the Fantasy manager who takes Skattebo with a top-50 pick. Expect Tracy to get picked starting in Round 10.
2026 Outlook: Tyrone Tracy Jr.
2026 fantasy player outlook for Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Outlook
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