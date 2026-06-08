2026 Outlook: Velus Jones

Jones will compete for a role in Seattle's backfield, but he's not worth drafting in Fantasy leagues this year. While the Seahawks lost Kenneth Walker III to free agency, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) is also coming off a torn ACL, Seattle added two running backs in Jadarian Price and Emanuel Wilson, who will sit atop the depth chart. Along with George Holani, all three should be ahead of Jones to open the season, and he has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can trust him. In 2025, Jones appeared in eight games and had four carries for 32 yards, and he also plays a role on special teams for the Seahawks.

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