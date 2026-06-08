2026 Outlook: Wan'Dale Robinson

In his last 38 games in Brian Daboll's offense, Robinson has averaged a ridiculous 8.2 targets per game. That kind of volume is really easy to buy into, and it's expected to be about that high when Robinson works in Daboll's offense again this season with the Titans. There's even a chance Robinson runs away with the target lead in Tennessee since his primary competition is rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate, who's a polished prospect but not someone who will get open across the middle of the field consistently like Robinson will. His fit in Daboll's offense is proven, and his role should continue to make him a reception monster. That's why Robinson is worth taking around Round 7 in a full-PPR league, but more of a Round 9 or 10 option if it's half- or non-PPR.

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