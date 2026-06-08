2026 Outlook: Wil Lutz

Lutz had a quality season in 2025 when he made 28 of 32 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 6 from 50-plus yards, and all 39 PATs. He only had four games last season, including the playoffs, with at least 10 Fantasy points, so he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy kicker in the majority of leagues. We do not recommend drafting Lutz in most formats, but he could be a waiver-wire add during the season, especially as a streaming option. The Broncos have a solid offense in 2026, and kicking in Denver is always a plus for Lutz, so look to use him when he has favorable matchups at home.

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