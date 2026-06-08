Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

2026 Outlook: Will Reichard

2026 fantasy player outlook for Will Reichard, K, Minnesota Vikings

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Reichard finished among the top Fantasy kickers in 2025 by converting just shy of 90% of his field-goal attempts while demonstrating excellent range from long distance. His consistency made him a valuable weekly starter in most formats. If the Vikings' offense takes another jump in 2026, Reichard should see more scoring opportunities, which will boost his stock. Reichard also benefits from kicking half his games inside a dome. He is worth targeting as a back-end kicker in your drafts.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!