2026 Outlook: Will Reichard

Reichard finished among the top Fantasy kickers in 2025 by converting just shy of 90% of his field-goal attempts while demonstrating excellent range from long distance. His consistency made him a valuable weekly starter in most formats. If the Vikings' offense takes another jump in 2026, Reichard should see more scoring opportunities, which will boost his stock. Reichard also benefits from kicking half his games inside a dome. He is worth targeting as a back-end kicker in your drafts.

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