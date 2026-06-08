2026 Outlook: Xavier Weaver

Weaver will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Cardinals this year. He is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. Weaver enters his third season in the NFL, but he has posted minimal production in the first two years of his career. In 2025 with Arizona, Weaver had seven catches for 67 yards on 13 targets in 10 games. Barring a dramatic change in his role, Weaver will once again have little Fantasy relevance in 2026.

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