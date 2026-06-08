2026 Outlook: Xavier Worthy

Worthy went from a productive rookie in 2024 to a disappointing sophomore in 2025. How will he perform in 2026? Fantasy managers should consider Worthy a sleeper with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. He's a good receiver to stash on your bench, and hopefully, he can have a third-year breakout. The Chiefs don't have much proven talent in the passing game after Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce and Worthy, which is why he has the chance to rebound from 2025. Last year, Worthy missed the first three games with a shoulder injury and then had to deal with Rice dominating targets once his six-game suspension ended. Kelce was there also, but Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster were getting targets as well. Those two are gone, and we'll see what kind of impact Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals and rookie Cyrus Allen make this year. Worthy averaged 11 PPR points per game in 2024 before dropping to 7.9 PPR points in 2025. He will hopefully emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this season, and he should be a good value pick in Round 10 or later.

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