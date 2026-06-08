2026 Outlook: Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs last season, and he is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. Charbonnet is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. We'll hopefully get a timeline on Charbonnet's return by training camp, but a report in May suggested he could be out until December. In the meantime, Seattle will lean on newcomers Jadarian Price -- who was selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft -- and Emanuel Wilson to handle the majority of the work in the backfield, along with holdover George Holani. We don't know what Charbonnet's role will be when healthy, but right now the priority is getting him back on the field at full strength. It could be a lost Fantasy season for Charbonnet, who was great in 2025 when healthy. He averaged 11.3 PPR points per game in tandem with Kenneth Walker III, who is now in Kansas City, with 184 carries for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns and 20 catches for 144 yards on 24 targets. Ideally, Charbonnet will be back at some point this season at 100 percent and take on a prominent role, but we won't know his status until closer to Week 1.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation