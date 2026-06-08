2026 Outlook: Zach Ertz

Ertz suffered a torn ACL last December and is aiming to be ready to play football by early September. He'll first need to find a team to play for, then he'll have to earn a significant role like the one he had in Washington (5.4 targets per game in 2024, 5.5 in 2025). Once that happens, then maybe he'd be worth considering for Fantasy, but until then, Fantasy managers shouldn't bother adding him to rosters.

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