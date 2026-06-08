2026 Outlook: Zachariah Branch

Branch has earned rave reviews since he got to Atlanta and could potentially be the WR2 in Atlanta this season. Because of Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, Branch could still be fourth on the team in targets if that happens, so he is more appealing in Dynasty leagues than he is in redraft. In Dynasty, we like him as a Round 2 rookie pick, while he is more of an end-of-draft dart throw in redraft. He is undersized with blazing speed and could be used more as a gadget player early in his career. Don't be surprised if he has a second-half surge in his rookie season and is better as a waiver wire add in redraft than a draft pick.

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