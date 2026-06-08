Scott saw unexpected playing time in 2025 due to injuries and flashed at times in the pass game as a receiving option out of the backfield. However, he was unable to establish himself as an efficient change-of-pace option and could fall behind talented rookie Demond Claiborne on the depth chart for 2026. Scott is not worth rostering in anything but deep Fantasy leagues.
2026 Outlook: Zavier Scott
2026 fantasy player outlook for Zavier Scott, RB, Minnesota Vikings
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Zavier Scott Fantasy Outlook
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