2026 Outlook: Zavion Thomas

Thomas entered the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the fastest-timed athletes in the class, and Ben Johnson has a unique role in mind for him that will include snaps in the backfield. Similar to what happened with Savion Williams in Green Bay last year, you can expect Thomas to have a very limited role in Year 1. He is not on the Fantasy radar now, but his speed gives him the potential to emerge as a waiver-wire option down the line.

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