2026 Outlook: Zay Flowers

The price is high for Flowers in 2026, and you'll likely have to select him in Round 3 or 4 of your draft. He should be considered a No. 2 wide receiver, but there could be a wide range of outcomes for Flowers, who was the No. 12 WR per game in PPR last season. Flowers has never topped 118 targets or five touchdown catches, and if that continues, he might fall short of expectations. However, imagine how great he could be if he has more TD luck or if the Ravens became more pass-heavy in 2026. Flowers will likely have a high target share, which should give him a solid floor, and his big-play ability plus Lamar Jackson's stellar TD rate give Flowers an enticing ceiling. Draft him as a WR2 and cross your fingers for more TD catches and a big breakout. It's worth noting that Flowers was WR36 per game with 116 targets in 2024, so we can't pretend that the low floor doesn't exist. Still, we're banking on him coming closer to his 2025 production than his 2024 production.

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