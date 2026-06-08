2026 Outlook: Zonovan Knight

Knight will compete for a role with the Cardinals this season, but he is not expected to see much playing time if everyone is healthy. Knight is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Arizona drafted Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall and signed Tyler Allgeier as a free agent this offseason. James Conner and Trey Benson remain on the roster, and Knight is behind all of them to open the season. Knight had a solid campaign in 2025 when Conner and Benson were out due to injuries, and Knight finished with 82 carries for 269 yards and four touchdowns and 22 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown on 31 targets in 12 games. But unless several players ahead of Knight get injured in 2026, we don't expect him to make a significant Fantasy impact this year.

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