2026 Fantasy Football PPR mock draft: Full draft results, key takeaways, how the experts are drafting

I love doing mock drafts. You learn what you like and what you want to avoid, so you're more prepared when your actual draft happens. I encourage you to do as many mock drafts as possible, especially now that training camp is here.

We held this 12-team, PPR mock draft at the end of July with members of our CBS Sports staff, as well as Fantasy Football Today Podcast listeners Erik Guenther and Andrew Baumhor. I like how this draft turned out, but I also don't love my team.

I had the No. 7 pick in Round 1 and selected Jonathan Taylor, which is great. In Round 2, I drafted Kenneth Walker III and was excited to start RB-RB in this league, even though our starting lineup features three receivers.

In Round 3, I just missed on Tee Higgins and DeVonta Smith since both were selected right before my pick at No. 31 overall, but I got Emeka Egbuka, who is one of my favorite breakout candidates since he should be the No. 1 receiver in Tampa Bay. So far, so good.

Round 4 is where I made a pick I might regret with Breece Hall. This has nothing to do with Hall, who should have a bounce-back season in 2026 and is appropriately priced at No. 42 overall. He's an excellent flex option, and that's something to keep in mind here.

We often view the flex spot as a throwaway position, but Fantasy production in all your starting spots is important. I now have the best trio of running backs in this league, and hopefully that will carry my team into the playoffs and to a potential championship.

But the reason I might regret drafting Hall here is that I passed on Terry McLaurin, Luther Burden III and D.J. Moore, and either of those guys would have bolstered my receiving corps. They were all gone by the time I was on the clock in Round 5, as were Malik Nabers, Davante Adams and Mike Evans, who went right before my selection at No. 55.

I didn't want to reach for Christian Watson or Rome Odunze at that spot -- both went right after my pick -- so I selected my No. 2 ranked quarterback in Lamar Jackson. At this point in the draft, I had a stud running back corps (Taylor, Walker and Hall), an elite quarterback in Jackson and a breakout receiver in Egbuka. But why was I unsatisfied?

You never want to miss on a player or players in a tier when your strategy starts to unfold, and that's what happened to me at wide receiver. I was now chasing the position, and I filled out my starting lineup with Alec Pierce (Round 6), Quentin Johnston (Round 7) and Travis Kelce (Round 9) since I also waited on tight end.

My bench is receiver-heavy with Jalen Coker (Round 10), Denzel Boston (Round 11), Antonio Williams (Round 12) and Jack Bech (Round 13), and I also have Rhamondre Stevenson (Round 8) and Emmett Johnson (Round 14). Overall, this is a solid roster, especially if Pierce takes a step forward as the new No. 1 receiver for the Colts, as well as Johnston thriving under new Chargers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Coker, Boston, Williams and Bech also offer plenty of upside.

But I might have liked it better with McLaurin, Burden or Moore instead of Hall in Round 4. And I would have loved it if I drafted Hall and then still landed Nabers, Evans or Adams in Round 5.

Maybe next time it will work out in my favor, or I will try something different. And that's why we do mock drafts. Practice makes progress, and you get different data points to learn from. It should help when your real Draft Day arrives.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jake Winderman, CBS Sports News Editor

2. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff

3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

4. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Senior Coordinating Producer

5. Sam Davis, FFT Podcast Producer

6. Erik Guenther, Podcast Listener

7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Will Brinson, CBS Sports NFL Writer

10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

11. Mike Eisley, FFT Social Media Coordinator

12. Andrew Bauhmor, Podcast Listener

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Jake Winderman P. Nacua WR LAR 2 Jake Grogins B. Robinson RB ATL 3 R.J. White J. Gibbs RB DET 4 Meron Berkson J. Chase WR CIN 5 Sam Davis A. St. Brown WR DET 6 Erik Guenther J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA 7 Jamey Eisenberg J. Taylor RB IND 8 Dave Richard J. Cook RB BUF 9 Will Brinson J. Jefferson WR MIN 10 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB SF 11 Mike Eisley C. Lamb WR DAL 12 Andrew Baumhor D. Achane RB MIA Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Andrew Baumhor R. Rice WR KC 14 Mike Eisley C. Brown RB CIN 15 Adam Aizer A. Brown WR NE 16 Will Brinson A. Jeanty RB LV 17 Dave Richard D. London WR ATL 18 Jamey Eisenberg K. Walker III RB KC 19 Erik Guenther O. Hampton RB LAC 20 Sam Davis N. Collins WR HOU 21 Meron Berkson S. Barkley RB PHI 22 R.J. White G. Pickens WR DAL 23 Jake Grogins D. Henry RB BAL 24 Jake Winderman J. Love RB ARI Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Jake Winderman B. Bowers TE LV 26 Jake Grogins T. McBride TE ARI 27 R.J. White C. Olave WR NO 28 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB GB 29 Sam Davis D. Smith WR PHI 30 Erik Guenther T. Higgins WR CIN 31 Jamey Eisenberg E. Egbuka WR TB 32 Dave Richard K. Williams RB LAR 33 Will Brinson C. Loveland TE CHI 34 Adam Aizer Z. Flowers WR BAL 35 Mike Eisley T. McMillan WR CAR 36 Andrew Baumhor J. Williams RB DAL Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Andrew Baumhor L. McConkey WR LAC 38 Mike Eisley T. Etienne RB NO 39 Adam Aizer G. Wilson WR NYJ 40 Will Brinson J. Allen QB BUF 41 Dave Richard J. Waddle WR DEN 42 Jamey Eisenberg B. Hall RB NYJ 43 Erik Guenther L. Burden III WR CHI 44 Sam Davis Q. Judkins RB CLE 45 Meron Berkson M. Nabers WR NYG 46 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB HOU 47 Jake Grogins D. Moore WR BUF 48 Jake Winderman C. Skattebo RB NYG Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Jake Winderman T. McLaurin WR WAS 50 Jake Grogins D. Adams WR LAR 51 R.J. White D. Swift RB CHI 52 Meron Berkson T. Warren TE IND 53 Sam Davis B. Irving RB TB 54 Erik Guenther M. Evans WR SF 55 Jamey Eisenberg L. Jackson QB BAL 56 Dave Richard C. Watson WR GB 57 Will Brinson R. Odunze WR CHI 58 Adam Aizer B. Tuten RB JAC 59 Mike Eisley J. Williams WR DET 60 Andrew Baumhor M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Andrew Baumhor B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC 62 Mike Eisley J. Burrow QB CIN 63 Adam Aizer D. Maye QB NE 64 Will Brinson T. Henderson RB NE 65 Dave Richard P. Washington WR JAC 66 Jamey Eisenberg A. Pierce WR IND 67 Erik Guenther S. LaPorta TE DET 68 Sam Davis T. Pollard RB TEN 69 Meron Berkson J. Price RB SEA 70 R.J. White C. Tate WR TEN 71 Jake Grogins J. Meyers WR JAC 72 Jake Winderman J. Warren RB PIT Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Jake Winderman J. Tyson WR NO 74 Jake Grogins M. Lemon WR PHI 75 R.J. White K. Pitts TE ATL 76 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB 77 Sam Davis T. Kraft TE GB 78 Erik Guenther J. Downs WR IND 79 Jamey Eisenberg Q. Johnston WR LAC 80 Dave Richard H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE 81 Will Brinson R. Pearsall WR SF 82 Adam Aizer C. Hubbard RB CAR 83 Mike Eisley W. Robinson WR TEN 84 Andrew Baumhor R. Harvey RB DEN Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Andrew Baumhor G. Kittle TE SF 86 Mike Eisley I. Likely TE NYG 87 Adam Aizer J. Addison WR MIN 88 Will Brinson C. Sutton WR DEN 89 Dave Richard J. Hurts QB PHI 90 Jamey Eisenberg R. Stevenson RB NE 91 Erik Guenther J. Dobbins RB DEN 92 Sam Davis J. Herbert QB LAC 93 Meron Berkson J. Daniels QB WAS 94 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR PIT 95 Jake Grogins M. Wilson WR ARI 96 Jake Winderman R. Dowdle RB PIT Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Jake Winderman M. Pittman WR PIT 98 Jake Grogins J. Dart QB NYG 99 R.J. White J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS 100 Meron Berkson X. Worthy WR KC 101 Sam Davis K. Monangai RB CHI 102 Erik Guenther K. Gainwell RB TB 103 Jamey Eisenberg T. Kelce TE KC 104 Dave Richard J. Brooks RB CAR 105 Will Brinson T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG 106 Adam Aizer R. White RB WAS 107 Mike Eisley A. Jones RB MIN 108 Andrew Baumhor J. Reed WR GB Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Andrew Baumhor B. Corum RB LAR 110 Mike Eisley W. Marks RB HOU 111 Adam Aizer D. Goedert TE PHI 112 Will Brinson M. Golden WR GB 113 Dave Richard J. Mason RB MIN 114 Jamey Eisenberg J. Coker WR CAR 115 Erik Guenther D. Prescott QB DAL 116 Sam Davis K. Shakir WR BUF 117 Meron Berkson K. Concepcion WR CLE 118 R.J. White R. Doubs WR NE 119 Jake Grogins T. Spears RB TEN 120 Jake Winderman C. Williams QB CHI Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Jake Winderman J. Higgins WR HOU 122 Jake Grogins C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC 123 R.J. White I. Pacheco RB DET 124 Meron Berkson Z. Charbonnet RB SEA 125 Sam Davis J. Nailor WR LV 126 Erik Guenther T. Tucker WR LV 127 Jamey Eisenberg D. Boston WR CLE 128 Dave Richard J. James RB SF 129 Will Brinson A. Kamara RB NO 130 Adam Aizer S. Diggs WR NE 131 Mike Eisley T. Lawrence QB JAC 132 Andrew Baumhor J. McMillan WR TB Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Andrew Baumhor P. Mahomes QB KC 134 Mike Eisley T. Dell WR HOU 135 Adam Aizer M. Andrews TE BAL 136 Will Brinson D. Kincaid TE BUF 137 Dave Richard J. Coleman RB DEN 138 Jamey Eisenberg A. Williams WR WAS 139 Erik Guenther T. Allgeier RB ARI 140 Sam Davis C. Okonkwo TE WAS 141 Meron Berkson D. Sampson RB CLE 142 R.J. White K. Mitchell RB LAC 143 Jake Grogins O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ 144 Jake Winderman B. Purdy QB SF Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Jake Winderman R. Shaheed WR SEA 146 Jake Grogins G. Bernard WR PIT 147 R.J. White M. Stafford QB LAR 148 Meron Berkson M. Washington WR MIA 149 Sam Davis J. Goff QB DET 150 Erik Guenther B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL 151 Jamey Eisenberg J. Bech WR LV 152 Dave Richard G. Dulcich TE MIA 153 Will Brinson R. Davis RB BUF 154 Adam Aizer J. Tolbert WR MIA 155 Mike Eisley J. Jennings WR MIN 156 Andrew Baumhor J. Ferguson TE DAL Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Andrew Baumhor D. Samuel WR WAS 158 Mike Eisley J. Conner RB ARI 159 Adam Aizer M. Lloyd RB GB 160 Will Brinson C. Ridley WR TEN 161 Dave Richard D. Claiborne RB MIN 162 Jamey Eisenberg E. Johnson RB KC 163 Erik Guenther T. Hill WR MIA 164 Sam Davis K. Vidal RB LAC 165 Meron Berkson Z. Branch WR ATL 166 R.J. White M. Willis QB MIA 167 Jake Grogins K. Allen RB WAS 168 Jake Winderman B. Aiyuk WR SF Team by Team Jake Winderman Rd Pk Player 1 1 P. Nacua WR LAR 2 24 J. Love RB ARI 3 25 B. Bowers TE LV 4 48 C. Skattebo RB NYG 5 49 T. McLaurin WR WAS 6 72 J. Warren RB PIT 7 73 J. Tyson WR NO 8 96 R. Dowdle RB PIT 9 97 M. Pittman WR PIT 10 120 C. Williams QB CHI 11 121 J. Higgins WR HOU 12 144 B. Purdy QB SF 13 145 R. Shaheed WR SEA 14 168 B. Aiyuk WR SF Jake Grogins Rd Pk Player 1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL 2 23 D. Henry RB BAL 3 26 T. McBride TE ARI 4 47 D. Moore WR BUF 5 50 D. Adams WR LAR 6 71 J. Meyers WR JAC 7 74 M. Lemon WR PHI 8 95 M. Wilson WR ARI 9 98 J. Dart QB NYG 10 119 T. Spears RB TEN 11 122 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC 12 143 O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ 13 146 G. Bernard WR PIT 14 167 K. Allen RB WAS R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 3 J. Gibbs RB DET 2 22 G. Pickens WR DAL 3 27 C. Olave WR NO 4 46 D. Montgomery RB HOU 5 51 D. Swift RB CHI 6 70 C. Tate WR TEN 7 75 K. Pitts TE ATL 8 94 D. Metcalf WR PIT 9 99 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS 10 118 R. Doubs WR NE 11 123 I. Pacheco RB DET 12 142 K. Mitchell RB LAC 13 147 M. Stafford QB LAR 14 166 M. Willis QB MIA Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 4 J. Chase WR CIN 2 21 S. Barkley RB PHI 3 28 J. Jacobs RB GB 4 45 M. Nabers WR NYG 5 52 T. Warren TE IND 6 69 J. Price RB SEA 7 76 C. Godwin WR TB 8 93 J. Daniels QB WAS 9 100 X. Worthy WR KC 10 117 K. Concepcion WR CLE 11 124 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA 12 141 D. Sampson RB CLE 13 148 M. Washington WR MIA 14 165 Z. Branch WR ATL Sam Davis Rd Pk Player 1 5 A. St. Brown WR DET 2 20 N. Collins WR HOU 3 29 D. Smith WR PHI 4 44 Q. Judkins RB CLE 5 53 B. Irving RB TB 6 68 T. Pollard RB TEN 7 77 T. Kraft TE GB 8 92 J. Herbert QB LAC 9 101 K. Monangai RB CHI 10 116 K. Shakir WR BUF 11 125 J. Nailor WR LV 12 140 C. Okonkwo TE WAS 13 149 J. Goff QB DET 14 164 K. Vidal RB LAC Erik Guenther Rd Pk Player 1 6 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA 2 19 O. Hampton RB LAC 3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN 4 43 L. Burden III WR CHI 5 54 M. Evans WR SF 6 67 S. LaPorta TE DET 7 78 J. Downs WR IND 8 91 J. Dobbins RB DEN 9 102 K. Gainwell RB TB 10 115 D. Prescott QB DAL 11 126 T. Tucker WR LV 12 139 T. Allgeier RB ARI 13 150 B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL 14 163 T. Hill WR MIA Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 7 J. Taylor RB IND 2 18 K. Walker III RB KC 3 31 E. Egbuka WR TB 4 42 B. Hall RB NYJ 5 55 L. Jackson QB BAL 6 66 A. Pierce WR IND 7 79 Q. Johnston WR LAC 8 90 R. Stevenson RB NE 9 103 T. Kelce TE KC 10 114 J. Coker WR CAR 11 127 D. Boston WR CLE 12 138 A. Williams WR WAS 13 151 J. Bech WR LV 14 162 E. Johnson RB KC Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 8 J. Cook RB BUF 2 17 D. London WR ATL 3 32 K. Williams RB LAR 4 41 J. Waddle WR DEN 5 56 C. Watson WR GB 6 65 P. Washington WR JAC 7 80 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE 8 89 J. Hurts QB PHI 9 104 J. Brooks RB CAR 10 113 J. Mason RB MIN 11 128 J. James RB SF 12 137 J. Coleman RB DEN 13 152 G. Dulcich TE MIA 14 161 D. Claiborne RB MIN Will Brinson Rd Pk Player 1 9 J. Jefferson WR MIN 2 16 A. Jeanty RB LV 3 33 C. Loveland TE CHI 4 40 J. Allen QB BUF 5 57 R. Odunze WR CHI 6 64 T. Henderson RB NE 7 81 R. Pearsall WR SF 8 88 C. Sutton WR DEN 9 105 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG 10 112 M. Golden WR GB 11 129 A. Kamara RB NO 12 136 D. Kincaid TE BUF 13 153 R. Davis RB BUF 14 160 C. Ridley WR TEN Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 10 C. McCaffrey RB SF 2 15 A. Brown WR NE 3 34 Z. Flowers WR BAL 4 39 G. Wilson WR NYJ 5 58 B. Tuten RB JAC 6 63 D. Maye QB NE 7 82 C. Hubbard RB CAR 8 87 J. Addison WR MIN 9 106 R. White RB WAS 10 111 D. Goedert TE PHI 11 130 S. Diggs WR NE 12 135 M. Andrews TE BAL 13 154 J. Tolbert WR MIA 14 159 M. Lloyd RB GB Mike Eisley Rd Pk Player 1 11 C. Lamb WR DAL 2 14 C. Brown RB CIN 3 35 T. McMillan WR CAR 4 38 T. Etienne RB NO 5 59 J. Williams WR DET 6 62 J. Burrow QB CIN 7 83 W. Robinson WR TEN 8 86 I. Likely TE NYG 9 107 A. Jones RB MIN 10 110 W. Marks RB HOU 11 131 T. Lawrence QB JAC 12 134 T. Dell WR HOU 13 155 J. Jennings WR MIN 14 158 J. Conner RB ARI Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 12 D. Achane RB MIA 2 13 R. Rice WR KC 3 36 J. Williams RB DAL 4 37 L. McConkey WR LAC 5 60 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI 6 61 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC 7 84 R. Harvey RB DEN 8 85 G. Kittle TE SF 9 108 J. Reed WR GB 10 109 B. Corum RB LAR 11 132 J. McMillan WR TB 12 133 P. Mahomes QB KC 13 156 J. Ferguson TE DAL 14 157 D. Samuel WR WAS