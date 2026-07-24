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2026 Fantasy Football PPR mock draft: Full draft results, key takeaways, how the experts are drafting

Here's how the industry is attacking the draft at the start of NFL training camps

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I love doing mock drafts. You learn what you like and what you want to avoid, so you're more prepared when your actual draft happens. I encourage you to do as many mock drafts as possible, especially now that training camp is here.

We held this 12-team, PPR mock draft at the end of July with members of our CBS Sports staff, as well as Fantasy Football Today Podcast listeners Erik Guenther and Andrew Baumhor. I like how this draft turned out, but I also don't love my team.

I had the No. 7 pick in Round 1 and selected Jonathan Taylor, which is great. In Round 2, I drafted Kenneth Walker III and was excited to start RB-RB in this league, even though our starting lineup features three receivers.

In Round 3, I just missed on Tee Higgins and DeVonta Smith since both were selected right before my pick at No. 31 overall, but I got Emeka Egbuka, who is one of my favorite breakout candidates since he should be the No. 1 receiver in Tampa Bay. So far, so good.

Round 4 is where I made a pick I might regret with Breece Hall. This has nothing to do with Hall, who should have a bounce-back season in 2026 and is appropriately priced at No. 42 overall. He's an excellent flex option, and that's something to keep in mind here. 

We often view the flex spot as a throwaway position, but Fantasy production in all your starting spots is important. I now have the best trio of running backs in this league, and hopefully that will carry my team into the playoffs and to a potential championship.

But the reason I might regret drafting Hall here is that I passed on Terry McLaurin, Luther Burden III and D.J. Moore, and either of those guys would have bolstered my receiving corps. They were all gone by the time I was on the clock in Round 5, as were Malik Nabers, Davante Adams and Mike Evans, who went right before my selection at No. 55.

I didn't want to reach for Christian Watson or Rome Odunze at that spot -- both went right after my pick -- so I selected my No. 2 ranked quarterback in Lamar Jackson. At this point in the draft, I had a stud running back corps (Taylor, Walker and Hall), an elite quarterback in Jackson and a breakout receiver in Egbuka. But why was I unsatisfied?

You never want to miss on a player or players in a tier when your strategy starts to unfold, and that's what happened to me at wide receiver. I was now chasing the position, and I filled out my starting lineup with Alec Pierce (Round 6), Quentin Johnston (Round 7) and Travis Kelce (Round 9) since I also waited on tight end.

My bench is receiver-heavy with Jalen Coker (Round 10), Denzel Boston (Round 11), Antonio Williams (Round 12) and Jack Bech (Round 13), and I also have Rhamondre Stevenson (Round 8) and Emmett Johnson (Round 14). Overall, this is a solid roster, especially if Pierce takes a step forward as the new No. 1 receiver for the Colts, as well as Johnston thriving under new Chargers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Coker, Boston, Williams and Bech also offer plenty of upside. 

But I might have liked it better with McLaurin, Burden or Moore instead of Hall in Round 4. And I would have loved it if I drafted Hall and then still landed Nabers, Evans or Adams in Round 5.

Maybe next time it will work out in my favor, or I will try something different. And that's why we do mock drafts. Practice makes progress, and you get different data points to learn from. It should help when your real Draft Day arrives.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jake Winderman, CBS Sports News Editor

2. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff

3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

4. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Senior Coordinating Producer

5. Sam Davis, FFT Podcast Producer

6. Erik Guenther, Podcast Listener

7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Will Brinson, CBS Sports NFL Writer

10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

11. Mike Eisley, FFT Social Media Coordinator

12. Andrew Bauhmor, Podcast Listener

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jake Winderman P. Nacua WR LAR
2 Jake Grogins B. Robinson RB ATL
3 R.J. White J. Gibbs RB DET
4 Meron Berkson J. Chase WR CIN
5 Sam Davis A. St. Brown WR DET
6 Erik Guenther J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
7 Jamey Eisenberg J. Taylor RB IND
8 Dave Richard J. Cook RB BUF
9 Will Brinson J. Jefferson WR MIN
10 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB SF
11 Mike Eisley C. Lamb WR DAL
12 Andrew Baumhor D. Achane RB MIA
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Andrew Baumhor R. Rice WR KC
14 Mike Eisley C. Brown RB CIN
15 Adam Aizer A. Brown WR NE
16 Will Brinson A. Jeanty RB LV
17 Dave Richard D. London WR ATL
18 Jamey Eisenberg K. Walker III RB KC
19 Erik Guenther O. Hampton RB LAC
20 Sam Davis N. Collins WR HOU
21 Meron Berkson S. Barkley RB PHI
22 R.J. White G. Pickens WR DAL
23 Jake Grogins D. Henry RB BAL
24 Jake Winderman J. Love RB ARI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jake Winderman B. Bowers TE LV
26 Jake Grogins T. McBride TE ARI
27 R.J. White C. Olave WR NO
28 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB GB
29 Sam Davis D. Smith WR PHI
30 Erik Guenther T. Higgins WR CIN
31 Jamey Eisenberg E. Egbuka WR TB
32 Dave Richard K. Williams RB LAR
33 Will Brinson C. Loveland TE CHI
34 Adam Aizer Z. Flowers WR BAL
35 Mike Eisley T. McMillan WR CAR
36 Andrew Baumhor J. Williams RB DAL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Andrew Baumhor L. McConkey WR LAC
38 Mike Eisley T. Etienne RB NO
39 Adam Aizer G. Wilson WR NYJ
40 Will Brinson J. Allen QB BUF
41 Dave Richard J. Waddle WR DEN
42 Jamey Eisenberg B. Hall RB NYJ
43 Erik Guenther L. Burden III WR CHI
44 Sam Davis Q. Judkins RB CLE
45 Meron Berkson M. Nabers WR NYG
46 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB HOU
47 Jake Grogins D. Moore WR BUF
48 Jake Winderman C. Skattebo RB NYG
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jake Winderman T. McLaurin WR WAS
50 Jake Grogins D. Adams WR LAR
51 R.J. White D. Swift RB CHI
52 Meron Berkson T. Warren TE IND
53 Sam Davis B. Irving RB TB
54 Erik Guenther M. Evans WR SF
55 Jamey Eisenberg L. Jackson QB BAL
56 Dave Richard C. Watson WR GB
57 Will Brinson R. Odunze WR CHI
58 Adam Aizer B. Tuten RB JAC
59 Mike Eisley J. Williams WR DET
60 Andrew Baumhor M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Andrew Baumhor B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
62 Mike Eisley J. Burrow QB CIN
63 Adam Aizer D. Maye QB NE
64 Will Brinson T. Henderson RB NE
65 Dave Richard P. Washington WR JAC
66 Jamey Eisenberg A. Pierce WR IND
67 Erik Guenther S. LaPorta TE DET
68 Sam Davis T. Pollard RB TEN
69 Meron Berkson J. Price RB SEA
70 R.J. White C. Tate WR TEN
71 Jake Grogins J. Meyers WR JAC
72 Jake Winderman J. Warren RB PIT
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jake Winderman J. Tyson WR NO
74 Jake Grogins M. Lemon WR PHI
75 R.J. White K. Pitts TE ATL
76 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB
77 Sam Davis T. Kraft TE GB
78 Erik Guenther J. Downs WR IND
79 Jamey Eisenberg Q. Johnston WR LAC
80 Dave Richard H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
81 Will Brinson R. Pearsall WR SF
82 Adam Aizer C. Hubbard RB CAR
83 Mike Eisley W. Robinson WR TEN
84 Andrew Baumhor R. Harvey RB DEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Andrew Baumhor G. Kittle TE SF
86 Mike Eisley I. Likely TE NYG
87 Adam Aizer J. Addison WR MIN
88 Will Brinson C. Sutton WR DEN
89 Dave Richard J. Hurts QB PHI
90 Jamey Eisenberg R. Stevenson RB NE
91 Erik Guenther J. Dobbins RB DEN
92 Sam Davis J. Herbert QB LAC
93 Meron Berkson J. Daniels QB WAS
94 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR PIT
95 Jake Grogins M. Wilson WR ARI
96 Jake Winderman R. Dowdle RB PIT
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jake Winderman M. Pittman WR PIT
98 Jake Grogins J. Dart QB NYG
99 R.J. White J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
100 Meron Berkson X. Worthy WR KC
101 Sam Davis K. Monangai RB CHI
102 Erik Guenther K. Gainwell RB TB
103 Jamey Eisenberg T. Kelce TE KC
104 Dave Richard J. Brooks RB CAR
105 Will Brinson T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
106 Adam Aizer R. White RB WAS
107 Mike Eisley A. Jones RB MIN
108 Andrew Baumhor J. Reed WR GB
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Andrew Baumhor B. Corum RB LAR
110 Mike Eisley W. Marks RB HOU
111 Adam Aizer D. Goedert TE PHI
112 Will Brinson M. Golden WR GB
113 Dave Richard J. Mason RB MIN
114 Jamey Eisenberg J. Coker WR CAR
115 Erik Guenther D. Prescott QB DAL
116 Sam Davis K. Shakir WR BUF
117 Meron Berkson K. Concepcion WR CLE
118 R.J. White R. Doubs WR NE
119 Jake Grogins T. Spears RB TEN
120 Jake Winderman C. Williams QB CHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jake Winderman J. Higgins WR HOU
122 Jake Grogins C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
123 R.J. White I. Pacheco RB DET
124 Meron Berkson Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
125 Sam Davis J. Nailor WR LV
126 Erik Guenther T. Tucker WR LV
127 Jamey Eisenberg D. Boston WR CLE
128 Dave Richard J. James RB SF
129 Will Brinson A. Kamara RB NO
130 Adam Aizer S. Diggs WR NE
131 Mike Eisley T. Lawrence QB JAC
132 Andrew Baumhor J. McMillan WR TB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Andrew Baumhor P. Mahomes QB KC
134 Mike Eisley T. Dell WR HOU
135 Adam Aizer M. Andrews TE BAL
136 Will Brinson D. Kincaid TE BUF
137 Dave Richard J. Coleman RB DEN
138 Jamey Eisenberg A. Williams WR WAS
139 Erik Guenther T. Allgeier RB ARI
140 Sam Davis C. Okonkwo TE WAS
141 Meron Berkson D. Sampson RB CLE
142 R.J. White K. Mitchell RB LAC
143 Jake Grogins O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
144 Jake Winderman B. Purdy QB SF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jake Winderman R. Shaheed WR SEA
146 Jake Grogins G. Bernard WR PIT
147 R.J. White M. Stafford QB LAR
148 Meron Berkson M. Washington WR MIA
149 Sam Davis J. Goff QB DET
150 Erik Guenther B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
151 Jamey Eisenberg J. Bech WR LV
152 Dave Richard G. Dulcich TE MIA
153 Will Brinson R. Davis RB BUF
154 Adam Aizer J. Tolbert WR MIA
155 Mike Eisley J. Jennings WR MIN
156 Andrew Baumhor J. Ferguson TE DAL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Andrew Baumhor D. Samuel WR WAS
158 Mike Eisley J. Conner RB ARI
159 Adam Aizer M. Lloyd RB GB
160 Will Brinson C. Ridley WR TEN
161 Dave Richard D. Claiborne RB MIN
162 Jamey Eisenberg E. Johnson RB KC
163 Erik Guenther T. Hill WR MIA
164 Sam Davis K. Vidal RB LAC
165 Meron Berkson Z. Branch WR ATL
166 R.J. White M. Willis QB MIA
167 Jake Grogins K. Allen RB WAS
168 Jake Winderman B. Aiyuk WR SF
Team by Team
Jake Winderman
Rd Pk Player
1 1 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 24 J. Love RB ARI
3 25 B. Bowers TE LV
4 48 C. Skattebo RB NYG
5 49 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 72 J. Warren RB PIT
7 73 J. Tyson WR NO
8 96 R. Dowdle RB PIT
9 97 M. Pittman WR PIT
10 120 C. Williams QB CHI
11 121 J. Higgins WR HOU
12 144 B. Purdy QB SF
13 145 R. Shaheed WR SEA
14 168 B. Aiyuk WR SF
Jake Grogins
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 D. Henry RB BAL
3 26 T. McBride TE ARI
4 47 D. Moore WR BUF
5 50 D. Adams WR LAR
6 71 J. Meyers WR JAC
7 74 M. Lemon WR PHI
8 95 M. Wilson WR ARI
9 98 J. Dart QB NYG
10 119 T. Spears RB TEN
11 122 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
12 143 O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
13 146 G. Bernard WR PIT
14 167 K. Allen RB WAS
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 22 G. Pickens WR DAL
3 27 C. Olave WR NO
4 46 D. Montgomery RB HOU
5 51 D. Swift RB CHI
6 70 C. Tate WR TEN
7 75 K. Pitts TE ATL
8 94 D. Metcalf WR PIT
9 99 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
10 118 R. Doubs WR NE
11 123 I. Pacheco RB DET
12 142 K. Mitchell RB LAC
13 147 M. Stafford QB LAR
14 166 M. Willis QB MIA
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Chase WR CIN
2 21 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 28 J. Jacobs RB GB
4 45 M. Nabers WR NYG
5 52 T. Warren TE IND
6 69 J. Price RB SEA
7 76 C. Godwin WR TB
8 93 J. Daniels QB WAS
9 100 X. Worthy WR KC
10 117 K. Concepcion WR CLE
11 124 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
12 141 D. Sampson RB CLE
13 148 M. Washington WR MIA
14 165 Z. Branch WR ATL
Sam Davis
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 20 N. Collins WR HOU
3 29 D. Smith WR PHI
4 44 Q. Judkins RB CLE
5 53 B. Irving RB TB
6 68 T. Pollard RB TEN
7 77 T. Kraft TE GB
8 92 J. Herbert QB LAC
9 101 K. Monangai RB CHI
10 116 K. Shakir WR BUF
11 125 J. Nailor WR LV
12 140 C. Okonkwo TE WAS
13 149 J. Goff QB DET
14 164 K. Vidal RB LAC
Erik Guenther
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 19 O. Hampton RB LAC
3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 43 L. Burden III WR CHI
5 54 M. Evans WR SF
6 67 S. LaPorta TE DET
7 78 J. Downs WR IND
8 91 J. Dobbins RB DEN
9 102 K. Gainwell RB TB
10 115 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 126 T. Tucker WR LV
12 139 T. Allgeier RB ARI
13 150 B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
14 163 T. Hill WR MIA
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Taylor RB IND
2 18 K. Walker III RB KC
3 31 E. Egbuka WR TB
4 42 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 55 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 66 A. Pierce WR IND
7 79 Q. Johnston WR LAC
8 90 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 103 T. Kelce TE KC
10 114 J. Coker WR CAR
11 127 D. Boston WR CLE
12 138 A. Williams WR WAS
13 151 J. Bech WR LV
14 162 E. Johnson RB KC
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Cook RB BUF
2 17 D. London WR ATL
3 32 K. Williams RB LAR
4 41 J. Waddle WR DEN
5 56 C. Watson WR GB
6 65 P. Washington WR JAC
7 80 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
8 89 J. Hurts QB PHI
9 104 J. Brooks RB CAR
10 113 J. Mason RB MIN
11 128 J. James RB SF
12 137 J. Coleman RB DEN
13 152 G. Dulcich TE MIA
14 161 D. Claiborne RB MIN
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 16 A. Jeanty RB LV
3 33 C. Loveland TE CHI
4 40 J. Allen QB BUF
5 57 R. Odunze WR CHI
6 64 T. Henderson RB NE
7 81 R. Pearsall WR SF
8 88 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 105 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
10 112 M. Golden WR GB
11 129 A. Kamara RB NO
12 136 D. Kincaid TE BUF
13 153 R. Davis RB BUF
14 160 C. Ridley WR TEN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 15 A. Brown WR NE
3 34 Z. Flowers WR BAL
4 39 G. Wilson WR NYJ
5 58 B. Tuten RB JAC
6 63 D. Maye QB NE
7 82 C. Hubbard RB CAR
8 87 J. Addison WR MIN
9 106 R. White RB WAS
10 111 D. Goedert TE PHI
11 130 S. Diggs WR NE
12 135 M. Andrews TE BAL
13 154 J. Tolbert WR MIA
14 159 M. Lloyd RB GB
Mike Eisley
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 14 C. Brown RB CIN
3 35 T. McMillan WR CAR
4 38 T. Etienne RB NO
5 59 J. Williams WR DET
6 62 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 83 W. Robinson WR TEN
8 86 I. Likely TE NYG
9 107 A. Jones RB MIN
10 110 W. Marks RB HOU
11 131 T. Lawrence QB JAC
12 134 T. Dell WR HOU
13 155 J. Jennings WR MIN
14 158 J. Conner RB ARI
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Achane RB MIA
2 13 R. Rice WR KC
3 36 J. Williams RB DAL
4 37 L. McConkey WR LAC
5 60 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
6 61 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
7 84 R. Harvey RB DEN
8 85 G. Kittle TE SF
9 108 J. Reed WR GB
10 109 B. Corum RB LAR
11 132 J. McMillan WR TB
12 133 P. Mahomes QB KC
13 156 J. Ferguson TE DAL
14 157 D. Samuel WR WAS
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