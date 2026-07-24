2026 Fantasy Football PPR mock draft: Full draft results, key takeaways, how the experts are drafting

I love doing mock drafts. You learn what you like and what you want to avoid, so you're more prepared when your actual draft happens. I encourage you to do as many mock drafts as possible, especially now that training camp is here.
We held this 12-team, PPR mock draft at the end of July with members of our CBS Sports staff, as well as Fantasy Football Today Podcast listeners Erik Guenther and Andrew Baumhor. I like how this draft turned out, but I also don't love my team.
I had the No. 7 pick in Round 1 and selected Jonathan Taylor, which is great. In Round 2, I drafted Kenneth Walker III and was excited to start RB-RB in this league, even though our starting lineup features three receivers.
In Round 3, I just missed on Tee Higgins and DeVonta Smith since both were selected right before my pick at No. 31 overall, but I got Emeka Egbuka, who is one of my favorite breakout candidates since he should be the No. 1 receiver in Tampa Bay. So far, so good.
Round 4 is where I made a pick I might regret with Breece Hall. This has nothing to do with Hall, who should have a bounce-back season in 2026 and is appropriately priced at No. 42 overall. He's an excellent flex option, and that's something to keep in mind here.
We often view the flex spot as a throwaway position, but Fantasy production in all your starting spots is important. I now have the best trio of running backs in this league, and hopefully that will carry my team into the playoffs and to a potential championship.
But the reason I might regret drafting Hall here is that I passed on Terry McLaurin, Luther Burden III and D.J. Moore, and either of those guys would have bolstered my receiving corps. They were all gone by the time I was on the clock in Round 5, as were Malik Nabers, Davante Adams and Mike Evans, who went right before my selection at No. 55.
I didn't want to reach for Christian Watson or Rome Odunze at that spot -- both went right after my pick -- so I selected my No. 2 ranked quarterback in Lamar Jackson. At this point in the draft, I had a stud running back corps (Taylor, Walker and Hall), an elite quarterback in Jackson and a breakout receiver in Egbuka. But why was I unsatisfied?
You never want to miss on a player or players in a tier when your strategy starts to unfold, and that's what happened to me at wide receiver. I was now chasing the position, and I filled out my starting lineup with Alec Pierce (Round 6), Quentin Johnston (Round 7) and Travis Kelce (Round 9) since I also waited on tight end.
My bench is receiver-heavy with Jalen Coker (Round 10), Denzel Boston (Round 11), Antonio Williams (Round 12) and Jack Bech (Round 13), and I also have Rhamondre Stevenson (Round 8) and Emmett Johnson (Round 14). Overall, this is a solid roster, especially if Pierce takes a step forward as the new No. 1 receiver for the Colts, as well as Johnston thriving under new Chargers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Coker, Boston, Williams and Bech also offer plenty of upside.
But I might have liked it better with McLaurin, Burden or Moore instead of Hall in Round 4. And I would have loved it if I drafted Hall and then still landed Nabers, Evans or Adams in Round 5.
Maybe next time it will work out in my favor, or I will try something different. And that's why we do mock drafts. Practice makes progress, and you get different data points to learn from. It should help when your real Draft Day arrives.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jake Winderman, CBS Sports News Editor
2. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff
3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
4. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Senior Coordinating Producer
5. Sam Davis, FFT Podcast Producer
6. Erik Guenther, Podcast Listener
7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Will Brinson, CBS Sports NFL Writer
10. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
11. Mike Eisley, FFT Social Media Coordinator
12. Andrew Bauhmor, Podcast Listener
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jake Winderman
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|Jake Grogins
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|3
|R.J. White
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|Meron Berkson
|J. Chase WR CIN
|5
|Sam Davis
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|6
|Erik Guenther
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Taylor RB IND
|8
|Dave Richard
|J. Cook RB BUF
|9
|Will Brinson
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|10
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|11
|Mike Eisley
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|12
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Achane RB MIA
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Rice WR KC
|14
|Mike Eisley
|C. Brown RB CIN
|15
|Adam Aizer
|A. Brown WR NE
|16
|Will Brinson
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|17
|Dave Richard
|D. London WR ATL
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Walker III RB KC
|19
|Erik Guenther
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|20
|Sam Davis
|N. Collins WR HOU
|21
|Meron Berkson
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|22
|R.J. White
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|23
|Jake Grogins
|D. Henry RB BAL
|24
|Jake Winderman
|J. Love RB ARI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jake Winderman
|B. Bowers TE LV
|26
|Jake Grogins
|T. McBride TE ARI
|27
|R.J. White
|C. Olave WR NO
|28
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|29
|Sam Davis
|D. Smith WR PHI
|30
|Erik Guenther
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|32
|Dave Richard
|K. Williams RB LAR
|33
|Will Brinson
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|34
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|35
|Mike Eisley
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|36
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Williams RB DAL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|38
|Mike Eisley
|T. Etienne RB NO
|39
|Adam Aizer
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|40
|Will Brinson
|J. Allen QB BUF
|41
|Dave Richard
|J. Waddle WR DEN
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|43
|Erik Guenther
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|44
|Sam Davis
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|45
|Meron Berkson
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|46
|R.J. White
|D. Montgomery RB HOU
|47
|Jake Grogins
|D. Moore WR BUF
|48
|Jake Winderman
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jake Winderman
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|50
|Jake Grogins
|D. Adams WR LAR
|51
|R.J. White
|D. Swift RB CHI
|52
|Meron Berkson
|T. Warren TE IND
|53
|Sam Davis
|B. Irving RB TB
|54
|Erik Guenther
|M. Evans WR SF
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|56
|Dave Richard
|C. Watson WR GB
|57
|Will Brinson
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|58
|Adam Aizer
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|59
|Mike Eisley
|J. Williams WR DET
|60
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|62
|Mike Eisley
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|63
|Adam Aizer
|D. Maye QB NE
|64
|Will Brinson
|T. Henderson RB NE
|65
|Dave Richard
|P. Washington WR JAC
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Pierce WR IND
|67
|Erik Guenther
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|68
|Sam Davis
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|69
|Meron Berkson
|J. Price RB SEA
|70
|R.J. White
|C. Tate WR TEN
|71
|Jake Grogins
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|72
|Jake Winderman
|J. Warren RB PIT
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jake Winderman
|J. Tyson WR NO
|74
|Jake Grogins
|M. Lemon WR PHI
|75
|R.J. White
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|76
|Meron Berkson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|77
|Sam Davis
|T. Kraft TE GB
|78
|Erik Guenther
|J. Downs WR IND
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|80
|Dave Richard
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|81
|Will Brinson
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|82
|Adam Aizer
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|83
|Mike Eisley
|W. Robinson WR TEN
|84
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Kittle TE SF
|86
|Mike Eisley
|I. Likely TE NYG
|87
|Adam Aizer
|J. Addison WR MIN
|88
|Will Brinson
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|89
|Dave Richard
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|91
|Erik Guenther
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|92
|Sam Davis
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|93
|Meron Berkson
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|94
|R.J. White
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|95
|Jake Grogins
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|96
|Jake Winderman
|R. Dowdle RB PIT
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jake Winderman
|M. Pittman WR PIT
|98
|Jake Grogins
|J. Dart QB NYG
|99
|R.J. White
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|100
|Meron Berkson
|X. Worthy WR KC
|101
|Sam Davis
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|102
|Erik Guenther
|K. Gainwell RB TB
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Kelce TE KC
|104
|Dave Richard
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|105
|Will Brinson
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|106
|Adam Aizer
|R. White RB WAS
|107
|Mike Eisley
|A. Jones RB MIN
|108
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Reed WR GB
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Corum RB LAR
|110
|Mike Eisley
|W. Marks RB HOU
|111
|Adam Aizer
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|112
|Will Brinson
|M. Golden WR GB
|113
|Dave Richard
|J. Mason RB MIN
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Coker WR CAR
|115
|Erik Guenther
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|116
|Sam Davis
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|117
|Meron Berkson
|K. Concepcion WR CLE
|118
|R.J. White
|R. Doubs WR NE
|119
|Jake Grogins
|T. Spears RB TEN
|120
|Jake Winderman
|C. Williams QB CHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jake Winderman
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|122
|Jake Grogins
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|123
|R.J. White
|I. Pacheco RB DET
|124
|Meron Berkson
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|125
|Sam Davis
|J. Nailor WR LV
|126
|Erik Guenther
|T. Tucker WR LV
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Boston WR CLE
|128
|Dave Richard
|J. James RB SF
|129
|Will Brinson
|A. Kamara RB NO
|130
|Adam Aizer
|S. Diggs WR NE
|131
|Mike Eisley
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|132
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. McMillan WR TB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Andrew Baumhor
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|134
|Mike Eisley
|T. Dell WR HOU
|135
|Adam Aizer
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|136
|Will Brinson
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|137
|Dave Richard
|J. Coleman RB DEN
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Williams WR WAS
|139
|Erik Guenther
|T. Allgeier RB ARI
|140
|Sam Davis
|C. Okonkwo TE WAS
|141
|Meron Berkson
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|142
|R.J. White
|K. Mitchell RB LAC
|143
|Jake Grogins
|O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
|144
|Jake Winderman
|B. Purdy QB SF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jake Winderman
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|146
|Jake Grogins
|G. Bernard WR PIT
|147
|R.J. White
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|148
|Meron Berkson
|M. Washington WR MIA
|149
|Sam Davis
|J. Goff QB DET
|150
|Erik Guenther
|B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Bech WR LV
|152
|Dave Richard
|G. Dulcich TE MIA
|153
|Will Brinson
|R. Davis RB BUF
|154
|Adam Aizer
|J. Tolbert WR MIA
|155
|Mike Eisley
|J. Jennings WR MIN
|156
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|158
|Mike Eisley
|J. Conner RB ARI
|159
|Adam Aizer
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|160
|Will Brinson
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|161
|Dave Richard
|D. Claiborne RB MIN
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Johnson RB KC
|163
|Erik Guenther
|T. Hill WR MIA
|164
|Sam Davis
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|165
|Meron Berkson
|Z. Branch WR ATL
|166
|R.J. White
|M. Willis QB MIA
|167
|Jake Grogins
|K. Allen RB WAS
|168
|Jake Winderman
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Jake Winderman
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|24
|J. Love RB ARI
|3
|25
|B. Bowers TE LV
|4
|48
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|5
|49
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|72
|J. Warren RB PIT
|7
|73
|J. Tyson WR NO
|8
|96
|R. Dowdle RB PIT
|9
|97
|M. Pittman WR PIT
|10
|120
|C. Williams QB CHI
|11
|121
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|12
|144
|B. Purdy QB SF
|13
|145
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|14
|168
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Jake Grogins
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|23
|D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|26
|T. McBride TE ARI
|4
|47
|D. Moore WR BUF
|5
|50
|D. Adams WR LAR
|6
|71
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|7
|74
|M. Lemon WR PHI
|8
|95
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|9
|98
|J. Dart QB NYG
|10
|119
|T. Spears RB TEN
|11
|122
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|12
|143
|O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
|13
|146
|G. Bernard WR PIT
|14
|167
|K. Allen RB WAS
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|22
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|3
|27
|C. Olave WR NO
|4
|46
|D. Montgomery RB HOU
|5
|51
|D. Swift RB CHI
|6
|70
|C. Tate WR TEN
|7
|75
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|8
|94
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|9
|99
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|10
|118
|R. Doubs WR NE
|11
|123
|I. Pacheco RB DET
|12
|142
|K. Mitchell RB LAC
|13
|147
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|14
|166
|M. Willis QB MIA
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|21
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|3
|28
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|4
|45
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|5
|52
|T. Warren TE IND
|6
|69
|J. Price RB SEA
|7
|76
|C. Godwin WR TB
|8
|93
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|9
|100
|X. Worthy WR KC
|10
|117
|K. Concepcion WR CLE
|11
|124
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|12
|141
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|13
|148
|M. Washington WR MIA
|14
|165
|Z. Branch WR ATL
|Sam Davis
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|20
|N. Collins WR HOU
|3
|29
|D. Smith WR PHI
|4
|44
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|5
|53
|B. Irving RB TB
|6
|68
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|7
|77
|T. Kraft TE GB
|8
|92
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|9
|101
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|10
|116
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|11
|125
|J. Nailor WR LV
|12
|140
|C. Okonkwo TE WAS
|13
|149
|J. Goff QB DET
|14
|164
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|Erik Guenther
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|2
|19
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|3
|30
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|43
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|5
|54
|M. Evans WR SF
|6
|67
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|7
|78
|J. Downs WR IND
|8
|91
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|9
|102
|K. Gainwell RB TB
|10
|115
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|11
|126
|T. Tucker WR LV
|12
|139
|T. Allgeier RB ARI
|13
|150
|B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|14
|163
|T. Hill WR MIA
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|18
|K. Walker III RB KC
|3
|31
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|4
|42
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|55
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|66
|A. Pierce WR IND
|7
|79
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|8
|90
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|103
|T. Kelce TE KC
|10
|114
|J. Coker WR CAR
|11
|127
|D. Boston WR CLE
|12
|138
|A. Williams WR WAS
|13
|151
|J. Bech WR LV
|14
|162
|E. Johnson RB KC
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Cook RB BUF
|2
|17
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|32
|K. Williams RB LAR
|4
|41
|J. Waddle WR DEN
|5
|56
|C. Watson WR GB
|6
|65
|P. Washington WR JAC
|7
|80
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|8
|89
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|9
|104
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|10
|113
|J. Mason RB MIN
|11
|128
|J. James RB SF
|12
|137
|J. Coleman RB DEN
|13
|152
|G. Dulcich TE MIA
|14
|161
|D. Claiborne RB MIN
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|16
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|3
|33
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|4
|40
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|57
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|6
|64
|T. Henderson RB NE
|7
|81
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|8
|88
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|105
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|10
|112
|M. Golden WR GB
|11
|129
|A. Kamara RB NO
|12
|136
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|13
|153
|R. Davis RB BUF
|14
|160
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|15
|A. Brown WR NE
|3
|34
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|4
|39
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|5
|58
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|6
|63
|D. Maye QB NE
|7
|82
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|8
|87
|J. Addison WR MIN
|9
|106
|R. White RB WAS
|10
|111
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|11
|130
|S. Diggs WR NE
|12
|135
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|13
|154
|J. Tolbert WR MIA
|14
|159
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|Mike Eisley
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|14
|C. Brown RB CIN
|3
|35
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|4
|38
|T. Etienne RB NO
|5
|59
|J. Williams WR DET
|6
|62
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|7
|83
|W. Robinson WR TEN
|8
|86
|I. Likely TE NYG
|9
|107
|A. Jones RB MIN
|10
|110
|W. Marks RB HOU
|11
|131
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|12
|134
|T. Dell WR HOU
|13
|155
|J. Jennings WR MIN
|14
|158
|J. Conner RB ARI
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|13
|R. Rice WR KC
|3
|36
|J. Williams RB DAL
|4
|37
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|5
|60
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|6
|61
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|7
|84
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|8
|85
|G. Kittle TE SF
|9
|108
|J. Reed WR GB
|10
|109
|B. Corum RB LAR
|11
|132
|J. McMillan WR TB
|12
|133
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|13
|156
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|14
|157
|D. Samuel WR WAS