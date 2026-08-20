The more drafts that I do, the more I see a pattern unfolding in the first three rounds. And it happened again in our latest 12-team, PPR mock draft to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of our Draft-A-Thon.
We will be doing these mock drafts throughout August, and you can participate by donating to St. Jude. There are other ways you can support our Draft-A-Thon as well, and you can find all the information by clicking here.
In this draft, and many others that I've done, two running backs were selected with the first two overall picks in Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson. The next four picks were receivers, in some order, of Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Here, Nacua fell to No. 6 overall, and Ian Maguire felt that was a steal. Nacua (groin) has missed practice time recently, which might concern some Fantasy managers, but he was the No. 1 Fantasy receiver in 2025 and should be ready for Week 1.
Maguire said that if Nacua needs any time to "ramp up" in the regular season, he has other receivers who "can fill in for the short-term," including Zay Flowers, Luther Burden III and Jakobi Meyers. I'm still planning to draft Nacua as early as No. 4 overall.
When you get to No. 7 overall in Round 1, the focus shifts back to the running backs. Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, James Cook, Chase Brown, De'Von Achane and Ashton Jeanty finished out the round here, but I have also seen Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry get selected in the top 12.
The early to middle part of Round 2 is usually populated by running backs, and here we had Kenneth Walker III go at No. 13 overall, Barkley at No. 16 overall, Henry at No. 18 overall and Omarion Hampton at No. 19 overall. Three managers started RB-RB with Gary Miller (Taylor and Henry), Ken Kraus (Cook and Barkley) and me (Jeanty and Walker). I'll get back to my team shortly.
The only receivers typically selected toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 are CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson. Lamb fell here to No. 17 overall, and Drake London went a little early at No. 14. In most drafts, London goes toward the middle or end of Round 2.
I feel like Maguire was lucky to get Hampton in Round 2 to pair him with Nacua. He didn't select his second running back until Round 6 with TreVeyon Henderson, but I like his Hero-RB approach. His backfield features Hampton, Henderson, RJ Harvey, Blake Corum, Tank Bigsby and James Conner.
"I messed up waiting for a second running back and was chasing it all (draft)," Maguire said. "Hopefully, at least one will emerge out of Henderson, Corum, etc."
When you get to the middle of Round 2, Fantasy managers should expect a run on pass catchers. That happened here with A.J. Brown (No. 20 overall), Malik Nabers (No. 21), Brock Bowers (No. 22), Nico Collins (No. 23), Rashee Rice (No. 24), Trey McBride (No. 25) and George Pickens (No. 26).
Kyren Williams was a little bit of a surprise selection at No. 27 overall, but then it was back to receivers with Chris Olave (No. 28), DeVonta Smith (No. 29), Flowers (No. 30) and Tee Higgins (No. 31). Two managers started WR-WR-WR with OJ Webber (Smith-Njigba, Nabers and Olave) and Frank Addeo (St. Brown, Brown and Smith).
I don't mind that strategy if you're picking in the middle of Round 1, especially in this format. You get three stud receivers and then start throwing draft capital into your backfield. Webber ended up with Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Jonah Coleman and Jordan James, and Addeo has Jeremiyah Love, Bucky Irving, Jaylen Warren and Tyrone Tracy Jr.
You can almost map out your strategy depending on your draft slot. If I have the first two overall picks, I'm probably going Hero-RB with Gibbs and Robinson at the top.
With a draft slot of No. 3-6, I expect to take three pass catchers with two receivers and either Bowers or McBride or three receivers in a row -- unless a top-12 running back falls. That's if I start my team with Chase, Nacua, Smith-Njigba or St. Brown.
From picks No. 7-12, I'm looking at a RB-WR build or RB-RB. And I wanted to go RB-RB with Jeanty and Walker here.
The wide receiver talent you should find from the end of Round 3 into early Round 4 is fantastic, and it could include Higgins, Ladd McConkey, Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, D.J. Moore, Burden and Terry McLaurin. You also could have the option to select Colston Loveland or the majority of the quarterbacks, including Josh Allen if he falls.
I opted to draft Loveland in Round 3, and then I took Wilson in Round 4. I didn't know what my receiving corps would look like at this point, but I was thrilled to get Mike Evans in Round 5 and Parker Washington in Round 6.
I drafted another receiver in Round 7 with Carnell Tate, and this worked out well to start RB-RB with a solid group of pass catchers on this roster. I also added Jordan Addison and Keenan Allen, and I like this receiving corps a lot.
The rest of my backfield features Chris Rodriguez Jr., Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson and George Holani. I don't usually target my own handcuffs, but it made sense in this draft to lock up the backups for Jeanty and Walker.
It's fun that we're starting to see a pattern emerge of what might happen in the first three rounds. But make sure you remain flexible on Draft Day. Something that you don't expect to happen could alter your plan, and you should adjust accordingly.
That's why doing mock drafts is important. The more prepared you are, the better off you'll be when the draft is real.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Erik Guenther, St. Jude donor
2. Ben Mills, St. Jude donor
3. Mitch Robichaud, St. Jude donor
4. OJ Webber, St. Jude donor
5. Frank Addeo, St. Jude donor
6. Ian Maguire, St. Jude donor
7. Gary Miller, St. Jude donor
8. Pablo Giron, St. Jude donor
9. Ken Kraus, St. Jude donor
10. James Leonard, St. Jude donor
11. Art Thomas, St. Jude donor
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
Round By Round
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Erik Guenther
|
J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|Ben Mills
|
B. Robinson RB ATL
|3
|Mitch Robichaud
|
J. Chase WR CIN
|4
|OJ Webber
|
J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|5
|Frank Addeo
|
A. St. Brown WR DET
|6
|Ian Maguire
|
P. Nacua WR LAR
|7
|Gary Miller
|
J. Taylor RB IND
|8
|Pablo Giron
|
C. McCaffrey RB SF
|9
|Ken Kraus
|
J. Cook RB BUF
|10
|James Leonard
|
C. Brown RB CIN
|11
|Art Thomas
|
D. Achane RB MIA
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
A. Jeanty RB LV
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
K. Walker III RB KC
|14
|Art Thomas
|
D. London WR ATL
|15
|James Leonard
|
J. Jefferson WR MIN
|16
|Ken Kraus
|
S. Barkley RB PHI
|17
|Pablo Giron
|
C. Lamb WR DAL
|18
|Gary Miller
|
D. Henry RB BAL
|19
|Ian Maguire
|
O. Hampton RB LAC
|20
|Frank Addeo
|
A. Brown WR NE
|21
|OJ Webber
|
M. Nabers WR NYG
|22
|Mitch Robichaud
|
B. Bowers TE LV
|23
|Ben Mills
|
N. Collins WR HOU
|24
|Erik Guenther
|
R. Rice WR KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Erik Guenther
|
T. McBride TE ARI
|26
|Ben Mills
|
G. Pickens WR DAL
|27
|Mitch Robichaud
|
K. Williams RB LAR
|28
|OJ Webber
|
C. Olave WR NO
|29
|Frank Addeo
|
D. Smith WR PHI
|30
|Ian Maguire
|
Z. Flowers WR BAL
|31
|Gary Miller
|
T. Higgins WR CIN
|32
|Pablo Giron
|
J. Williams RB DAL
|33
|Ken Kraus
|
L. McConkey WR LAC
|34
|James Leonard
|
E. Egbuka WR TB
|35
|Art Thomas
|
J. Jacobs RB GB
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
C. Loveland TE CHI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
G. Wilson WR NYJ
|38
|Art Thomas
|
J. Allen QB BUF
|39
|James Leonard
|
T. McMillan WR CAR
|40
|Ken Kraus
|
J. Waddle WR DEN
|41
|Pablo Giron
|
D. Swift RB CHI
|42
|Gary Miller
|
T. McLaurin WR WAS
|43
|Ian Maguire
|
L. Burden III WR CHI
|44
|Frank Addeo
|
J. Love RB ARI
|45
|OJ Webber
|
B. Hall RB NYJ
|46
|Mitch Robichaud
|
D. Moore WR BUF
|47
|Ben Mills
|
C. Skattebo RB NYG
|48
|Erik Guenther
|
B. Tuten RB JAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Erik Guenther
|
R. Odunze WR CHI
|50
|Ben Mills
|
Q. Judkins RB CLE
|51
|Mitch Robichaud
|
T. Etienne RB NO
|52
|OJ Webber
|
D. Montgomery RB HOU
|53
|Frank Addeo
|
B. Irving RB TB
|54
|Ian Maguire
|
T. Warren TE IND
|55
|Gary Miller
|
L. Jackson QB BAL
|56
|Pablo Giron
|
D. Maye QB NE
|57
|Ken Kraus
|
D. Adams WR LAR
|58
|James Leonard
|
M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|59
|Art Thomas
|
J. Brooks RB CAR
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
M. Evans WR SF
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
P. Washington WR JAC
|62
|Art Thomas
|
S. LaPorta TE DET
|63
|James Leonard
|
J. Price RB SEA
|64
|Ken Kraus
|
J. Burrow QB CIN
|65
|Pablo Giron
|
C. Watson WR GB
|66
|Gary Miller
|
K. Pitts TE ATL
|67
|Ian Maguire
|
T. Henderson RB NE
|68
|Frank Addeo
|
J. Daniels QB WAS
|69
|OJ Webber
|
T. Kraft TE GB
|70
|Mitch Robichaud
|
C. Godwin WR TB
|71
|Ben Mills
|
J. Williams WR DET
|72
|Erik Guenther
|
R. Stevenson RB NE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Erik Guenther
|
Q. Johnston WR LAC
|74
|Ben Mills
|
D. Goedert TE PHI
|75
|Mitch Robichaud
|
J. Mason RB MIN
|76
|OJ Webber
|
J. Hurts QB PHI
|77
|Frank Addeo
|
B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|78
|Ian Maguire
|
R. Harvey RB DEN
|79
|Gary Miller
|
R. Dowdle RB PIT
|80
|Pablo Giron
|
D. Metcalf WR PIT
|81
|Ken Kraus
|
H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|82
|James Leonard
|
J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|83
|Art Thomas
|
T. Pollard RB TEN
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
C. Tate WR TEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
J. Herbert QB LAC
|86
|Art Thomas
|
J. Downs WR IND
|87
|James Leonard
|
T. Lawrence QB JAC
|88
|Ken Kraus
|
J. Dobbins RB DEN
|89
|Pablo Giron
|
G. Kittle TE SF
|90
|Gary Miller
|
W. Robinson WR TEN
|91
|Ian Maguire
|
B. Corum RB LAR
|92
|Frank Addeo
|
J. Warren RB PIT
|93
|OJ Webber
|
C. Sutton WR DEN
|94
|Mitch Robichaud
|
M. Golden WR GB
|95
|Ben Mills
|
D. Prescott QB DAL
|96
|Erik Guenther
|
A. Pierce WR IND
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Erik Guenther
|
K. Gainwell RB TB
|98
|Ben Mills
|
C. Hubbard RB CAR
|99
|Mitch Robichaud
|
C. Williams QB CHI
|100
|OJ Webber
|
D. Stribling WR SF
|101
|Frank Addeo
|
T. Kelce TE KC
|102
|Ian Maguire
|
J. Meyers WR JAC
|103
|Gary Miller
|
R. White RB WAS
|104
|Pablo Giron
|
M. Pittman WR PIT
|105
|Ken Kraus
|
M. Wilson WR ARI
|106
|James Leonard
|
S. Diggs WR WAS
|107
|Art Thomas
|
K. Monangai RB CHI
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
J. Addison WR MIN
|110
|Art Thomas
|
D. Samuel WR SF
|111
|James Leonard
|
I. Likely TE NYG
|112
|Ken Kraus
|
R. Shaheed WR SEA
|113
|Pablo Giron
|
A. Jones RB MIN
|114
|Gary Miller
|
K. Concepcion WR CLE
|115
|Ian Maguire
|
J. Goff QB DET
|116
|Frank Addeo
|
J. Reed WR GB
|117
|OJ Webber
|
J. Coker WR CAR
|118
|Mitch Robichaud
|
J. Higgins WR HOU
|119
|Ben Mills
|
M. Lemon WR PHI
|120
|Erik Guenther
|
M. Stafford QB LAR
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Erik Guenther
|
D. Boston WR CLE
|122
|Ben Mills
|
K. Mitchell RB LAC
|123
|Mitch Robichaud
|
T. Allgeier RB ARI
|124
|OJ Webber
|
J. Coleman RB DEN
|125
|Frank Addeo
|
T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|126
|Ian Maguire
|
A. Kamara RB NO
|127
|Gary Miller
|
M. Lloyd RB GB
|128
|Pablo Giron
|
T. Spears RB TEN
|129
|Ken Kraus
|
D. Sampson RB CLE
|130
|James Leonard
|
Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|131
|Art Thomas
|
J. Tyson WR NO
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
M. Washington Jr. RB LV
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
E. Johnson RB KC
|134
|Art Thomas
|
B. Allen RB NYJ
|135
|James Leonard
|
B. Purdy QB SF
|136
|Ken Kraus
|
J. Lane WR BAL
|137
|Pablo Giron
|
R. Doubs WR NE
|138
|Gary Miller
|
X. Worthy WR KC
|139
|Ian Maguire
|
T. Bigsby RB PHI
|140
|Frank Addeo
|
D. Kincaid TE BUF
|141
|OJ Webber
|
C. Douglas WR MIA
|142
|Mitch Robichaud
|
R. Davis RB BUF
|143
|Ben Mills
|
W. Marks RB HOU
|144
|Erik Guenther
|
K. Black RB SF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Erik Guenther
|
J. Nailor WR LV
|146
|Ben Mills
|
P. Mahomes QB KC
|147
|Mitch Robichaud
|
J. Dart QB NYG
|148
|OJ Webber
|
M. Andrews TE BAL
|149
|Frank Addeo
|
C. Allen WR KC
|150
|Ian Maguire
|
B. Nix QB DEN
|151
|Gary Miller
|
J. Hill RB BAL
|152
|Pablo Giron
|
K. Shakir WR BUF
|153
|Ken Kraus
|
B. Strange TE JAC
|154
|James Leonard
|
T. Tucker WR LV
|155
|Art Thomas
|
T. Dell WR HOU
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
K. Allen WR IND
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
G. Holani RB SEA
|158
|Art Thomas
|
R. Bateman WR BAL
|159
|James Leonard
|
B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|160
|Ken Kraus
|
A. Mitchell WR NYJ
|161
|Pablo Giron
|
J. Ferguson TE DAL
|162
|Gary Miller
|
C. Bell WR MIA
|163
|Ian Maguire
|
J. Conner RB ARI
|164
|Frank Addeo
|
A. Williams WR WAS
|165
|OJ Webber
|
J. James RB SF
|166
|Mitch Robichaud
|
T. Harris WR LAC
|167
|Ben Mills
|
P. Bryant WR DEN
|168
|Erik Guenther
|
I. Pacheco RB DET
Team by Team
|Erik Guenther
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|
J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|24
|
R. Rice WR KC
|3
|25
|
T. McBride TE ARI
|4
|48
|
B. Tuten RB JAC
|5
|49
|
R. Odunze WR CHI
|6
|72
|
R. Stevenson RB NE
|7
|73
|
Q. Johnston WR LAC
|8
|96
|
A. Pierce WR IND
|9
|97
|
K. Gainwell RB TB
|10
|120
|
M. Stafford QB LAR
|11
|121
|
D. Boston WR CLE
|12
|144
|
K. Black RB SF
|13
|145
|
J. Nailor WR LV
|14
|168
|
I. Pacheco RB DET
|Ben Mills
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|
B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|23
|
N. Collins WR HOU
|3
|26
|
G. Pickens WR DAL
|4
|47
|
C. Skattebo RB NYG
|5
|50
|
Q. Judkins RB CLE
|6
|71
|
J. Williams WR DET
|7
|74
|
D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|95
|
D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|98
|
C. Hubbard RB CAR
|10
|119
|
M. Lemon WR PHI
|11
|122
|
K. Mitchell RB LAC
|12
|143
|
W. Marks RB HOU
|13
|146
|
P. Mahomes QB KC
|14
|167
|
P. Bryant WR DEN
|Mitch Robichaud
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|
J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|22
|
B. Bowers TE LV
|3
|27
|
K. Williams RB LAR
|4
|46
|
D. Moore WR BUF
|5
|51
|
T. Etienne RB NO
|6
|70
|
C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|75
|
J. Mason RB MIN
|8
|94
|
M. Golden WR GB
|9
|99
|
C. Williams QB CHI
|10
|118
|
J. Higgins WR HOU
|11
|123
|
T. Allgeier RB ARI
|12
|142
|
R. Davis RB BUF
|13
|147
|
J. Dart QB NYG
|14
|166
|
T. Harris WR LAC
|OJ Webber
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|
J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|2
|21
|
M. Nabers WR NYG
|3
|28
|
C. Olave WR NO
|4
|45
|
B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|52
|
D. Montgomery RB HOU
|6
|69
|
T. Kraft TE GB
|7
|76
|
J. Hurts QB PHI
|8
|93
|
C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|100
|
D. Stribling WR SF
|10
|117
|
J. Coker WR CAR
|11
|124
|
J. Coleman RB DEN
|12
|141
|
C. Douglas WR MIA
|13
|148
|
M. Andrews TE BAL
|14
|165
|
J. James RB SF
|Frank Addeo
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|
A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|20
|
A. Brown WR NE
|3
|29
|
D. Smith WR PHI
|4
|44
|
J. Love RB ARI
|5
|53
|
B. Irving RB TB
|6
|68
|
J. Daniels QB WAS
|7
|77
|
B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|8
|92
|
J. Warren RB PIT
|9
|101
|
T. Kelce TE KC
|10
|116
|
J. Reed WR GB
|11
|125
|
T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|12
|140
|
D. Kincaid TE BUF
|13
|149
|
C. Allen WR KC
|14
|164
|
A. Williams WR WAS
|Ian Maguire
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|
P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|19
|
O. Hampton RB LAC
|3
|30
|
Z. Flowers WR BAL
|4
|43
|
L. Burden III WR CHI
|5
|54
|
T. Warren TE IND
|6
|67
|
T. Henderson RB NE
|7
|78
|
R. Harvey RB DEN
|8
|91
|
B. Corum RB LAR
|9
|102
|
J. Meyers WR JAC
|10
|115
|
J. Goff QB DET
|11
|126
|
A. Kamara RB NO
|12
|139
|
T. Bigsby RB PHI
|13
|150
|
B. Nix QB DEN
|14
|163
|
J. Conner RB ARI
|Gary Miller
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|
J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|18
|
D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|31
|
T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|42
|
T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|55
|
L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|66
|
K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|79
|
R. Dowdle RB PIT
|8
|90
|
W. Robinson WR TEN
|9
|103
|
R. White RB WAS
|10
|114
|
K. Concepcion WR CLE
|11
|127
|
M. Lloyd RB GB
|12
|138
|
X. Worthy WR KC
|13
|151
|
J. Hill RB BAL
|14
|162
|
C. Bell WR MIA
|Pablo Giron
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|
C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|17
|
C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|32
|
J. Williams RB DAL
|4
|41
|
D. Swift RB CHI
|5
|56
|
D. Maye QB NE
|6
|65
|
C. Watson WR GB
|7
|80
|
D. Metcalf WR PIT
|8
|89
|
G. Kittle TE SF
|9
|104
|
M. Pittman WR PIT
|10
|113
|
A. Jones RB MIN
|11
|128
|
T. Spears RB TEN
|12
|137
|
R. Doubs WR NE
|13
|152
|
K. Shakir WR BUF
|14
|161
|
J. Ferguson TE DAL
|Ken Kraus
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|
J. Cook RB BUF
|2
|16
|
S. Barkley RB PHI
|3
|33
|
L. McConkey WR LAC
|4
|40
|
J. Waddle WR DEN
|5
|57
|
D. Adams WR LAR
|6
|64
|
J. Burrow QB CIN
|7
|81
|
H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|8
|88
|
J. Dobbins RB DEN
|9
|105
|
M. Wilson WR ARI
|10
|112
|
R. Shaheed WR SEA
|11
|129
|
D. Sampson RB CLE
|12
|136
|
J. Lane WR BAL
|13
|153
|
B. Strange TE JAC
|14
|160
|
A. Mitchell WR NYJ
|James Leonard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|
C. Brown RB CIN
|2
|15
|
J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|34
|
E. Egbuka WR TB
|4
|39
|
T. McMillan WR CAR
|5
|58
|
M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|6
|63
|
J. Price RB SEA
|7
|82
|
J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|8
|87
|
T. Lawrence QB JAC
|9
|106
|
S. Diggs WR WAS
|10
|111
|
I. Likely TE NYG
|11
|130
|
Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|12
|135
|
B. Purdy QB SF
|13
|154
|
T. Tucker WR LV
|14
|159
|
B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|Art Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|
D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|14
|
D. London WR ATL
|3
|35
|
J. Jacobs RB GB
|4
|38
|
J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|59
|
J. Brooks RB CAR
|6
|62
|
S. LaPorta TE DET
|7
|83
|
T. Pollard RB TEN
|8
|86
|
J. Downs WR IND
|9
|107
|
K. Monangai RB CHI
|10
|110
|
D. Samuel WR SF
|11
|131
|
J. Tyson WR NO
|12
|134
|
B. Allen RB NYJ
|13
|155
|
T. Dell WR HOU
|14
|158
|
R. Bateman WR BAL
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|
A. Jeanty RB LV
|2
|13
|
K. Walker III RB KC
|3
|36
|
C. Loveland TE CHI
|4
|37
|
G. Wilson WR NYJ
|5
|60
|
M. Evans WR SF
|6
|61
|
P. Washington WR JAC
|7
|84
|
C. Tate WR TEN
|8
|85
|
J. Herbert QB LAC
|9
|108
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|10
|109
|
J. Addison WR MIN
|11
|132
|
M. Washington Jr. RB LV
|12
|133
|
E. Johnson RB KC
|13
|156
|
K. Allen WR IND
|14
|157
|
G. Holani RB SEA