The more drafts that I do, the more I see a pattern unfolding in the first three rounds. And it happened again in our latest 12-team, PPR mock draft to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of our Draft-A-Thon.

We will be doing these mock drafts throughout August, and you can participate by donating to St. Jude. There are other ways you can support our Draft-A-Thon as well, and you can find all the information by clicking here.

In this draft, and many others that I've done, two running backs were selected with the first two overall picks in Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson. The next four picks were receivers, in some order, of Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Here, Nacua fell to No. 6 overall, and Ian Maguire felt that was a steal. Nacua (groin) has missed practice time recently, which might concern some Fantasy managers, but he was the No. 1 Fantasy receiver in 2025 and should be ready for Week 1.

Maguire said that if Nacua needs any time to "ramp up" in the regular season, he has other receivers who "can fill in for the short-term," including Zay Flowers, Luther Burden III and Jakobi Meyers. I'm still planning to draft Nacua as early as No. 4 overall.

When you get to No. 7 overall in Round 1, the focus shifts back to the running backs. Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, James Cook, Chase Brown, De'Von Achane and Ashton Jeanty finished out the round here, but I have also seen Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry get selected in the top 12.

The early to middle part of Round 2 is usually populated by running backs, and here we had Kenneth Walker III go at No. 13 overall, Barkley at No. 16 overall, Henry at No. 18 overall and Omarion Hampton at No. 19 overall. Three managers started RB-RB with Gary Miller (Taylor and Henry), Ken Kraus (Cook and Barkley) and me (Jeanty and Walker). I'll get back to my team shortly.

The only receivers typically selected toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 are CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson. Lamb fell here to No. 17 overall, and Drake London went a little early at No. 14. In most drafts, London goes toward the middle or end of Round 2.

I feel like Maguire was lucky to get Hampton in Round 2 to pair him with Nacua. He didn't select his second running back until Round 6 with TreVeyon Henderson, but I like his Hero-RB approach. His backfield features Hampton, Henderson, RJ Harvey, Blake Corum, Tank Bigsby and James Conner.

"I messed up waiting for a second running back and was chasing it all (draft)," Maguire said. "Hopefully, at least one will emerge out of Henderson, Corum, etc."

When you get to the middle of Round 2, Fantasy managers should expect a run on pass catchers. That happened here with A.J. Brown (No. 20 overall), Malik Nabers (No. 21), Brock Bowers (No. 22), Nico Collins (No. 23), Rashee Rice (No. 24), Trey McBride (No. 25) and George Pickens (No. 26).

Kyren Williams was a little bit of a surprise selection at No. 27 overall, but then it was back to receivers with Chris Olave (No. 28), DeVonta Smith (No. 29), Flowers (No. 30) and Tee Higgins (No. 31). Two managers started WR-WR-WR with OJ Webber (Smith-Njigba, Nabers and Olave) and Frank Addeo (St. Brown, Brown and Smith).

I don't mind that strategy if you're picking in the middle of Round 1, especially in this format. You get three stud receivers and then start throwing draft capital into your backfield. Webber ended up with Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Jonah Coleman and Jordan James, and Addeo has Jeremiyah Love, Bucky Irving, Jaylen Warren and Tyrone Tracy Jr.

You can almost map out your strategy depending on your draft slot. If I have the first two overall picks, I'm probably going Hero-RB with Gibbs and Robinson at the top.

With a draft slot of No. 3-6, I expect to take three pass catchers with two receivers and either Bowers or McBride or three receivers in a row -- unless a top-12 running back falls. That's if I start my team with Chase, Nacua, Smith-Njigba or St. Brown.

From picks No. 7-12, I'm looking at a RB-WR build or RB-RB. And I wanted to go RB-RB with Jeanty and Walker here.

The wide receiver talent you should find from the end of Round 3 into early Round 4 is fantastic, and it could include Higgins, Ladd McConkey, Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, D.J. Moore, Burden and Terry McLaurin. You also could have the option to select Colston Loveland or the majority of the quarterbacks, including Josh Allen if he falls.

I opted to draft Loveland in Round 3, and then I took Wilson in Round 4. I didn't know what my receiving corps would look like at this point, but I was thrilled to get Mike Evans in Round 5 and Parker Washington in Round 6.

I drafted another receiver in Round 7 with Carnell Tate, and this worked out well to start RB-RB with a solid group of pass catchers on this roster. I also added Jordan Addison and Keenan Allen, and I like this receiving corps a lot.

The rest of my backfield features Chris Rodriguez Jr., Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson and George Holani. I don't usually target my own handcuffs, but it made sense in this draft to lock up the backups for Jeanty and Walker.

It's fun that we're starting to see a pattern emerge of what might happen in the first three rounds. But make sure you remain flexible on Draft Day. Something that you don't expect to happen could alter your plan, and you should adjust accordingly.

That's why doing mock drafts is important. The more prepared you are, the better off you'll be when the draft is real.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Erik Guenther, St. Jude donor
2. Ben Mills, St. Jude donor
3. Mitch Robichaud, St. Jude donor
4. OJ Webber, St. Jude donor
5. Frank Addeo, St. Jude donor
6. Ian Maguire, St. Jude donor
7. Gary Miller, St. Jude donor
8. Pablo Giron, St. Jude donor
9. Ken Kraus, St. Jude donor
10. James Leonard, St. Jude donor
11. Art Thomas, St. Jude donor
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Erik Guenther J. Gibbs RB DET
2 Ben Mills B. Robinson RB ATL
3 Mitch Robichaud J. Chase WR CIN
4 OJ Webber J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
5 Frank Addeo A. St. Brown WR DET
6 Ian Maguire P. Nacua WR LAR
7 Gary Miller J. Taylor RB IND
8 Pablo Giron C. McCaffrey RB SF
9 Ken Kraus J. Cook RB BUF
10 James Leonard C. Brown RB CIN
11 Art Thomas D. Achane RB MIA
12 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jeanty RB LV
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg K. Walker III RB KC
14 Art Thomas D. London WR ATL
15 James Leonard J. Jefferson WR MIN
16 Ken Kraus S. Barkley RB PHI
17 Pablo Giron C. Lamb WR DAL
18 Gary Miller D. Henry RB BAL
19 Ian Maguire O. Hampton RB LAC
20 Frank Addeo A. Brown WR NE
21 OJ Webber M. Nabers WR NYG
22 Mitch Robichaud B. Bowers TE LV
23 Ben Mills N. Collins WR HOU
24 Erik Guenther R. Rice WR KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Erik Guenther T. McBride TE ARI
26 Ben Mills G. Pickens WR DAL
27 Mitch Robichaud K. Williams RB LAR
28 OJ Webber C. Olave WR NO
29 Frank Addeo D. Smith WR PHI
30 Ian Maguire Z. Flowers WR BAL
31 Gary Miller T. Higgins WR CIN
32 Pablo Giron J. Williams RB DAL
33 Ken Kraus L. McConkey WR LAC
34 James Leonard E. Egbuka WR TB
35 Art Thomas J. Jacobs RB GB
36 Jamey Eisenberg C. Loveland TE CHI
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg G. Wilson WR NYJ
38 Art Thomas J. Allen QB BUF
39 James Leonard T. McMillan WR CAR
40 Ken Kraus J. Waddle WR DEN
41 Pablo Giron D. Swift RB CHI
42 Gary Miller T. McLaurin WR WAS
43 Ian Maguire L. Burden III WR CHI
44 Frank Addeo J. Love RB ARI
45 OJ Webber B. Hall RB NYJ
46 Mitch Robichaud D. Moore WR BUF
47 Ben Mills C. Skattebo RB NYG
48 Erik Guenther B. Tuten RB JAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Erik Guenther R. Odunze WR CHI
50 Ben Mills Q. Judkins RB CLE
51 Mitch Robichaud T. Etienne RB NO
52 OJ Webber D. Montgomery RB HOU
53 Frank Addeo B. Irving RB TB
54 Ian Maguire T. Warren TE IND
55 Gary Miller L. Jackson QB BAL
56 Pablo Giron D. Maye QB NE
57 Ken Kraus D. Adams WR LAR
58 James Leonard M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
59 Art Thomas J. Brooks RB CAR
60 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR SF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg P. Washington WR JAC
62 Art Thomas S. LaPorta TE DET
63 James Leonard J. Price RB SEA
64 Ken Kraus J. Burrow QB CIN
65 Pablo Giron C. Watson WR GB
66 Gary Miller K. Pitts TE ATL
67 Ian Maguire T. Henderson RB NE
68 Frank Addeo J. Daniels QB WAS
69 OJ Webber T. Kraft TE GB
70 Mitch Robichaud C. Godwin WR TB
71 Ben Mills J. Williams WR DET
72 Erik Guenther R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Erik Guenther Q. Johnston WR LAC
74 Ben Mills D. Goedert TE PHI
75 Mitch Robichaud J. Mason RB MIN
76 OJ Webber J. Hurts QB PHI
77 Frank Addeo B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
78 Ian Maguire R. Harvey RB DEN
79 Gary Miller R. Dowdle RB PIT
80 Pablo Giron D. Metcalf WR PIT
81 Ken Kraus H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
82 James Leonard J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
83 Art Thomas T. Pollard RB TEN
84 Jamey Eisenberg C. Tate WR TEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg J. Herbert QB LAC
86 Art Thomas J. Downs WR IND
87 James Leonard T. Lawrence QB JAC
88 Ken Kraus J. Dobbins RB DEN
89 Pablo Giron G. Kittle TE SF
90 Gary Miller W. Robinson WR TEN
91 Ian Maguire B. Corum RB LAR
92 Frank Addeo J. Warren RB PIT
93 OJ Webber C. Sutton WR DEN
94 Mitch Robichaud M. Golden WR GB
95 Ben Mills D. Prescott QB DAL
96 Erik Guenther A. Pierce WR IND
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Erik Guenther K. Gainwell RB TB
98 Ben Mills C. Hubbard RB CAR
99 Mitch Robichaud C. Williams QB CHI
100 OJ Webber D. Stribling WR SF
101 Frank Addeo T. Kelce TE KC
102 Ian Maguire J. Meyers WR JAC
103 Gary Miller R. White RB WAS
104 Pablo Giron M. Pittman WR PIT
105 Ken Kraus M. Wilson WR ARI
106 James Leonard S. Diggs WR WAS
107 Art Thomas K. Monangai RB CHI
108 Jamey Eisenberg C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg J. Addison WR MIN
110 Art Thomas D. Samuel WR SF
111 James Leonard I. Likely TE NYG
112 Ken Kraus R. Shaheed WR SEA
113 Pablo Giron A. Jones RB MIN
114 Gary Miller K. Concepcion WR CLE
115 Ian Maguire J. Goff QB DET
116 Frank Addeo J. Reed WR GB
117 OJ Webber J. Coker WR CAR
118 Mitch Robichaud J. Higgins WR HOU
119 Ben Mills M. Lemon WR PHI
120 Erik Guenther M. Stafford QB LAR
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Erik Guenther D. Boston WR CLE
122 Ben Mills K. Mitchell RB LAC
123 Mitch Robichaud T. Allgeier RB ARI
124 OJ Webber J. Coleman RB DEN
125 Frank Addeo T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
126 Ian Maguire A. Kamara RB NO
127 Gary Miller M. Lloyd RB GB
128 Pablo Giron T. Spears RB TEN
129 Ken Kraus D. Sampson RB CLE
130 James Leonard Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
131 Art Thomas J. Tyson WR NO
132 Jamey Eisenberg M. Washington Jr. RB LV
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg E. Johnson RB KC
134 Art Thomas B. Allen RB NYJ
135 James Leonard B. Purdy QB SF
136 Ken Kraus J. Lane WR BAL
137 Pablo Giron R. Doubs WR NE
138 Gary Miller X. Worthy WR KC
139 Ian Maguire T. Bigsby RB PHI
140 Frank Addeo D. Kincaid TE BUF
141 OJ Webber C. Douglas WR MIA
142 Mitch Robichaud R. Davis RB BUF
143 Ben Mills W. Marks RB HOU
144 Erik Guenther K. Black RB SF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Erik Guenther J. Nailor WR LV
146 Ben Mills P. Mahomes QB KC
147 Mitch Robichaud J. Dart QB NYG
148 OJ Webber M. Andrews TE BAL
149 Frank Addeo C. Allen WR KC
150 Ian Maguire B. Nix QB DEN
151 Gary Miller J. Hill RB BAL
152 Pablo Giron K. Shakir WR BUF
153 Ken Kraus B. Strange TE JAC
154 James Leonard T. Tucker WR LV
155 Art Thomas T. Dell WR HOU
156 Jamey Eisenberg K. Allen WR IND
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg G. Holani RB SEA
158 Art Thomas R. Bateman WR BAL
159 James Leonard B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
160 Ken Kraus A. Mitchell WR NYJ
161 Pablo Giron J. Ferguson TE DAL
162 Gary Miller C. Bell WR MIA
163 Ian Maguire J. Conner RB ARI
164 Frank Addeo A. Williams WR WAS
165 OJ Webber J. James RB SF
166 Mitch Robichaud T. Harris WR LAC
167 Ben Mills P. Bryant WR DEN
168 Erik Guenther I. Pacheco RB DET
Team by Team
Erik Guenther
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 24 R. Rice WR KC
3 25 T. McBride TE ARI
4 48 B. Tuten RB JAC
5 49 R. Odunze WR CHI
6 72 R. Stevenson RB NE
7 73 Q. Johnston WR LAC
8 96 A. Pierce WR IND
9 97 K. Gainwell RB TB
10 120 M. Stafford QB LAR
11 121 D. Boston WR CLE
12 144 K. Black RB SF
13 145 J. Nailor WR LV
14 168 I. Pacheco RB DET
Ben Mills
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 N. Collins WR HOU
3 26 G. Pickens WR DAL
4 47 C. Skattebo RB NYG
5 50 Q. Judkins RB CLE
6 71 J. Williams WR DET
7 74 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 95 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 98 C. Hubbard RB CAR
10 119 M. Lemon WR PHI
11 122 K. Mitchell RB LAC
12 143 W. Marks RB HOU
13 146 P. Mahomes QB KC
14 167 P. Bryant WR DEN
Mitch Robichaud
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 22 B. Bowers TE LV
3 27 K. Williams RB LAR
4 46 D. Moore WR BUF
5 51 T. Etienne RB NO
6 70 C. Godwin WR TB
7 75 J. Mason RB MIN
8 94 M. Golden WR GB
9 99 C. Williams QB CHI
10 118 J. Higgins WR HOU
11 123 T. Allgeier RB ARI
12 142 R. Davis RB BUF
13 147 J. Dart QB NYG
14 166 T. Harris WR LAC
OJ Webber
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 21 M. Nabers WR NYG
3 28 C. Olave WR NO
4 45 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 52 D. Montgomery RB HOU
6 69 T. Kraft TE GB
7 76 J. Hurts QB PHI
8 93 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 100 D. Stribling WR SF
10 117 J. Coker WR CAR
11 124 J. Coleman RB DEN
12 141 C. Douglas WR MIA
13 148 M. Andrews TE BAL
14 165 J. James RB SF
Frank Addeo
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 20 A. Brown WR NE
3 29 D. Smith WR PHI
4 44 J. Love RB ARI
5 53 B. Irving RB TB
6 68 J. Daniels QB WAS
7 77 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
8 92 J. Warren RB PIT
9 101 T. Kelce TE KC
10 116 J. Reed WR GB
11 125 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
12 140 D. Kincaid TE BUF
13 149 C. Allen WR KC
14 164 A. Williams WR WAS
Ian Maguire
Rd Pk Player
1 6 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 19 O. Hampton RB LAC
3 30 Z. Flowers WR BAL
4 43 L. Burden III WR CHI
5 54 T. Warren TE IND
6 67 T. Henderson RB NE
7 78 R. Harvey RB DEN
8 91 B. Corum RB LAR
9 102 J. Meyers WR JAC
10 115 J. Goff QB DET
11 126 A. Kamara RB NO
12 139 T. Bigsby RB PHI
13 150 B. Nix QB DEN
14 163 J. Conner RB ARI
Gary Miller
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Taylor RB IND
2 18 D. Henry RB BAL
3 31 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 42 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 55 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 66 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 79 R. Dowdle RB PIT
8 90 W. Robinson WR TEN
9 103 R. White RB WAS
10 114 K. Concepcion WR CLE
11 127 M. Lloyd RB GB
12 138 X. Worthy WR KC
13 151 J. Hill RB BAL
14 162 C. Bell WR MIA
Pablo Giron
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 17 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 32 J. Williams RB DAL
4 41 D. Swift RB CHI
5 56 D. Maye QB NE
6 65 C. Watson WR GB
7 80 D. Metcalf WR PIT
8 89 G. Kittle TE SF
9 104 M. Pittman WR PIT
10 113 A. Jones RB MIN
11 128 T. Spears RB TEN
12 137 R. Doubs WR NE
13 152 K. Shakir WR BUF
14 161 J. Ferguson TE DAL
Ken Kraus
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Cook RB BUF
2 16 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 33 L. McConkey WR LAC
4 40 J. Waddle WR DEN
5 57 D. Adams WR LAR
6 64 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 81 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
8 88 J. Dobbins RB DEN
9 105 M. Wilson WR ARI
10 112 R. Shaheed WR SEA
11 129 D. Sampson RB CLE
12 136 J. Lane WR BAL
13 153 B. Strange TE JAC
14 160 A. Mitchell WR NYJ
James Leonard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. Brown RB CIN
2 15 J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 34 E. Egbuka WR TB
4 39 T. McMillan WR CAR
5 58 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
6 63 J. Price RB SEA
7 82 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
8 87 T. Lawrence QB JAC
9 106 S. Diggs WR WAS
10 111 I. Likely TE NYG
11 130 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
12 135 B. Purdy QB SF
13 154 T. Tucker WR LV
14 159 B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
Art Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Achane RB MIA
2 14 D. London WR ATL
3 35 J. Jacobs RB GB
4 38 J. Allen QB BUF
5 59 J. Brooks RB CAR
6 62 S. LaPorta TE DET
7 83 T. Pollard RB TEN
8 86 J. Downs WR IND
9 107 K. Monangai RB CHI
10 110 D. Samuel WR SF
11 131 J. Tyson WR NO
12 134 B. Allen RB NYJ
13 155 T. Dell WR HOU
14 158 R. Bateman WR BAL
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. Jeanty RB LV
2 13 K. Walker III RB KC
3 36 C. Loveland TE CHI
4 37 G. Wilson WR NYJ
5 60 M. Evans WR SF
6 61 P. Washington WR JAC
7 84 C. Tate WR TEN
8 85 J. Herbert QB LAC
9 108 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
10 109 J. Addison WR MIN
11 132 M. Washington Jr. RB LV
12 133 E. Johnson RB KC
13 156 K. Allen WR IND
14 157 G. Holani RB SEA
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