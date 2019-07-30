2019 Outlook: Ryan Griffin
2019 fantasy player outlook for Ryan Griffin, QB, TB
Ryan Griffin will compete for the backup quarterback job in Bucs training camp this summer. He could see some playing time because Jameis Winston hasn't played a 16-game season since 2016 and Blaine Gabbert has been known to implode, but until then he shouldn't be on any rosters.
