2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2019 Rookie QB Evaluations; Dynasty Risers & Fallers
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the 2019 rookie QB class, and then discusses the players with the biggest change in dynasty value over the past year.
The Chargers announced Philip Rivers will enter free agency, but are his years of Fantasy relevance behind him regardless of where he signs? ... We move from Rivers to evaluating the 2019 rookie quarterbacks, discussing their value for 2020 and beyond. Did Kyler Murray show enough upside to be considered a consensus top 5 QB for 2020? Talking Murray, Daniel Jones, Gardner Minshew and others. ... Next, we make our picks for the biggest dynasty risers and fallers at QB, RB and WR from 2019. Kenyan Drake's stock is way up, but what about Ryan Tannehill? ... And we finish by answering your emails, including a suggestion for who could be the Dalvin Cook of 2020.
