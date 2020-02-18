2/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2019 Rookie WR Evaluations
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the 2019 rookie WR class, including A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and others.
It was a very solid season for rookie WRs, even though many of the top ones were on run-heavy offenses. We'll give an overall evaluation of the 2019 WR class and then some Twitter polls! Which of the top rookie WRs should be drafted first in a PPR league (3:30)? Which of the second-tier rookie WRs should be drafted first (15:35)? ... More questions about this class (24:00): Most 2020 upside, most long-term upside, most bust potential, who could come out of nowhere to be productive in 2020? We're covering the obvious names but also guys like J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Diontae Johnson and Preston Williams ... News and notes (31:00) including what Tyrod Taylor would mean for the LAC offense, the latest on the ARI backfield, a secondary that could get a lot worse and more.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 2 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 2 XFL DFS contests now that we have...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.