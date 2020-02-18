2/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2019 Rookie WR Evaluations

It was a very solid season for rookie WRs, even though many of the top ones were on run-heavy offenses. We'll give an overall evaluation of the 2019 WR class and then some Twitter polls! Which of the top rookie WRs should be drafted first in a PPR league (3:30)? Which of the second-tier rookie WRs should be drafted first (15:35)? ... More questions about this class (24:00): Most 2020 upside, most long-term upside, most bust potential, who could come out of nowhere to be productive in 2020? We're covering the obvious names but also guys like J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Diontae Johnson and Preston Williams ... News and notes (31:00) including what Tyrod Taylor would mean for the LAC offense, the latest on the ARI backfield, a secondary that could get a lot worse and more.