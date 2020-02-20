2/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2019 ROOKIE TE EVALUATIONS and Drew Brees is Back!
The FFT crew is looking back at what was a lackluster year for the 2019 rookie TEs, as better times are ahead for the talented 2019 class including Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson.
We're evaluating the 2019 rookie Tight End class today, but first, Drew Brees announced that he's returning to the Saints. Are Brees and Jared Cook Top 10 options for 2020 at their respective positions (2:45)? ... With rookie campaigns in the books, Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson appear to have immense upside for 2020. Which one should you target in the late rounds (8:50)? And is there another 2019 rookie TE with league-winning upside (25:10)? ... Nationals shortstop Trea Turner makes a Fantasy Football bold prediction (33:40) which sparks a Christian McCaffrey vs. Derrick Henry discussion. And we have other news and notes including Greg Olsen to Seattle, Kareem Hunt expecting to re-sign and a Cam Newton update (38:10) ... We finish with a mailbag of dynasty questions sent in via Twitter using the #AskFFT hashtag (44:05).
