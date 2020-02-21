2/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 2020 Early Sleepers
The FFT guys make their early picks for the best 2020 sleepers, including upside picks at every position.
It's never too early to talk 2020 sleepers, as we make our pick for the #1 sleeper for next season (4:40) before going position-by-position ... We start with quarterback sleeper picks (9:50). Can Matthew Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger provide value coming off injury? Is Kyler Murray considered a sleeper? We move on to running backs (27:05), where young talent headlines our picks. But why does Dave think Adrian Peterson can be a late-round value? ... News and notes (41:55) with Jordan Reed cleared, Jarvis Landry's hip surgery and the 17-game season proposal for 2020. Then we're breaking down sleeper WRs with sky-high upside (48:15). We finish with tight end sleepers (58:00), including Mike Gesicki, Ian Thomas and Jonnu Smith.
