2/21 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: XFL Week 3 Preview with DFS Picks & Gambling Advice
The FFT crew breaks down the entire XFL Week 3 slate, providing top DFS plays for every position and making picks against the spread.
We are joined by SportsLine's R.J. White to break down the Week 3 XFL slate from a Fantasy, DFS and gambling perspective. R.J. is 7-1 picking XFL games this season, and he reveals his best bet of the week (3:25). Then we sift through the DFS pricing, making our picks for favorite QB (5:30), high-end RB (8:00), and must-play WR (10:40) ... Our friend Emory Hunt (15:40) joins the show to break down the best under-the-radar DFS plays for each position in Week 3 ... We end by providing our DFS lineups to help you all win big money on the XFL this weekend (30:00).
