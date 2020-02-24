2/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Early 2020 Breakouts
The FFT crew makes their early picks for the top 2020 breakouts, including quarterbacks with rushing floors and high-upside sophomore running backs.
We've got breakouts at every position, but first Dave and Heath tell you their favorite early breakouts for 2020 (2:30). Could D.J. Moore be a Top 5 WR in all formats? And can Devin Singletary get enough work in the passing game to truly break out? Also, what's the difference between a sleeper and a breakout (10:30)? Plus, the listeners push back on popular breakout candidates (13:15) and we tell you about Omnifantasy (18:00) which is extremely cool ... News and notes (21:05). Tom Brady to TEN? An offensive lineman eating 4.5 pounds of steak? Jarvis Landry questionable for Week 1? ... QB breakouts (27:30) are Kyler Murray and Josh Allen. Who do we like better? RB breakouts (34:10) including Miles Sanders and Phillip Lindsay. WR breakouts (45:25) including D.J. Chark and Anthony Miller. TE breakouts (53:00) including Noah Fant and Tyler Higbee ... Your emails at fantasyfootball@cbsi.com. A lot of Dynasty talk here!
