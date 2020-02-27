Play

2/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Dynasty Rankings & Trade Mailbag

The FFT crew focuses on dynasty rankings for 2020 and beyond, discussing Patrick Mahomes, David Montgomery and others.

It's Dynasty Day as we're talking Dynasty Top 150, trade values, and 2020 rookie draft. What are the first two qualities we're looking for in players if we're doing a startup Dynasty draft (2:00)? And we'll take a quick detour to react to the reports that Tom Brady may not return to New England (7:05) ... Breaking down Heath's Dynasty Top 150, starting with the Top 12 (10:25). George Kittle is ranked over Ezekiel Elliott, and Patrick Mahomes is an interesting pick at 10. Then we go position by position, first talking QBs (20:00) where Russell Wilson is outside of the top 100 and Deshaun Watson may be overvalued ... At running back (31:00), was David Montgomery's 2019 a good or bad sign for things to come? Moving on to WRs (39:00), it's stock down for Keenan Allen and Julio Jones, but how much value should A.J. Brown and Terry McClaurin have? ... We end by answering your trade questions (47:50) tweeted in with #AskFFT, with a heavy dose of 2020 rookie pick valuations. Email us at fantasyfootball@cbsi.com and tweet questions using #AskFFT.

