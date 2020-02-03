2/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Super Bowl LIV Recap; Radio Row Highlights
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers from a Fantasy perspective.
We're excited to talk about Super Bowl LIV, but of course we'll give you the Fantasy angles in addition to a conventional game recap. What were our Fantasy takeaways from the game (2:55)? How are we feeling about Damien Williams and Deebo Samuel? Did Patrick Mahomes leapfrog Lamar Jackson? ... Lots of Super Bowl talk (14:00). Was this a good game or a great game? What did we think about the use of timeouts (15:15)? Was that really pass interference? Best commercial (18:25)? Best food we ate? Prop bets, crazy stats and what we learned about Jimmy Garoppolo and a lot more. We also answer 2020 Fantasy questions about KC (31:40) and SF (40:00). Should you draft Travis Kelce ahead of Tyreek Hill? Do we want to draft a SF RB? ... The best of Radio Row (46:40)! We spent a week on radio row asking athletes, Fantasy analysts and media members some wacky questions like "Is Jerry Maguire a sports movie?" and "how do you rank pancakes, waffles and french toast" and "do 'frog' and 'dog' rhyme?" Find out what our celebrity interviewees had to say!
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...