3/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Free Agency Day 1 Recap with Diggs, Hopkins, Hooper on the move

Stefon Diggs traded to the Bills! Does this crush his Fantasy value? How much does it help Josh Allen? Is Allen ahead of Deshaun Watson in the rankings? ... More from Day One of free agency as we look at some of the winners (8:48) including Calvin Ridley and Kenyan Drake. Any reason why Drake should NOT be a first round pick? Then let's focus on some losers (22:33) as Austin Hooper goes to a crowded offense in Cleveland. What will the Browns offense look like next season and who isn't affected by the Hooper signing? ... A lot more news and notes (36:15) at each position including a lot of TE (41:00) talk. We cover Blake Jarwin and Hayden Hurst. We also talk about Adam Thielen's outlook after the Diggs trade. And which teams have improved on the offensive line and on defense (53:55)?