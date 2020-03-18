Play

3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Free Agency Day Two Reactions

The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady to Bucs, Rivers to Colts and Bridgewater to Panthers.

With Hall of Fame QBs changing teams, the NFL and Fantasy landscapes have changed quite a bit. Today we review the big news from Tuesday and discuss how the coronavirus may impact free agents who are changing teams (3:32) as they won't be able to work with coaches for the foreseeable future. Then let's get into whose value is changing (7:05) as we discuss D.J. Moore, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, O.J. Howard, Philip Rivers, T.Y. Hilton and more ... Is DeAndre Hopkins the biggest loser of free agency (21:05)? Or is it Deshaun Watson? We debate the Fantasy impact of the Texans-Cardinals trade ... More news and notes including Jordan Howard to the Dolphins (34:10) and Jason Witten's impact on Darren Waller (37:32). At the end of the show we read an email (44:00) about #1 WRs, who qualifies as a #1 WR and how important they are to NFL teams.

