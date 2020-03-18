3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Free Agency Day Two Reactions
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady to Bucs, Rivers to Colts and Bridgewater to Panthers.
With Hall of Fame QBs changing teams, the NFL and Fantasy landscapes have changed quite a bit. Today we review the big news from Tuesday and discuss how the coronavirus may impact free agents who are changing teams (3:32) as they won't be able to work with coaches for the foreseeable future. Then let's get into whose value is changing (7:05) as we discuss D.J. Moore, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, O.J. Howard, Philip Rivers, T.Y. Hilton and more ... Is DeAndre Hopkins the biggest loser of free agency (21:05)? Or is it Deshaun Watson? We debate the Fantasy impact of the Texans-Cardinals trade ... More news and notes including Jordan Howard to the Dolphins (34:10) and Jason Witten's impact on Darren Waller (37:32). At the end of the show we read an email (44:00) about #1 WRs, who qualifies as a #1 WR and how important they are to NFL teams.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...
-
Projecting Brady's Bucs
Can Tom Brady do what Bruce Arians wants? Can he keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin among the...
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.