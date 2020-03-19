3/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Day 3 Free Agency Reactions, Tyrod + Foles impact
The FFT crew breaks down all of the news from day 3 of free agency week, including the impact of Tyrod Taylor's starting job and the Nick Foles trade.
If Tyrod Taylor is indeed the Chargers QB in 2020, what does that do to Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Hunter Henry? And if Nick Foles is in fact the Bears QB in 2020 (14:00), what does that mean for everyone on JAC and CHI? And we've got more news and notes from around the NFL (19:40) ... Which players are on the rise (29:15)? We look at who Dave, Jamey and Heath have moved up in their rankings with Kenyan Drake being a headliner. Where will Tom Brady settle in the rankings? And we have a rankings discrepancy with Hayden Hurst (39:00). And is Adam Thielen too low? ... Reading your questions and comments from our Fantasy Football Today Facebook group (46:00). Some of the under the radar storylines of free agency are brought up.
