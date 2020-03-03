3/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Combine Reactions & Rivers, A.J. Green news
The Fantasy impact of Philip Rivers going to IND, our thoughts on A.J. Green with a rookie QB, plus more NFL news and a review of the NFL combine. Which prospects do you need to know about?
Philip Rivers seems like he is headed to IND. What does this mean for him, Marlon Mack, Jack Doyle and the rest of the Fantasy relevant players? And we talk about A.J. Green's likely return to CIN (8:35), where we want to see Austin Hooper end up (13:40) and what Jerry Jones thinks about in the shower ... CBSSports.com NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson hops on to talk about the NFL Combine (25:50). Find out who his Top 5 QBs are, which RBs stood out at the combine, how deep the WR class, what to order when you're out to dinner with your boss and which of us has the worst proposal story ... Some dynasty talk as we answer your emails and get into a brief discussion at the very end of the show about the best pick to have in a rookie draft.
