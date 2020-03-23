3/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Post Free Agency Rankings and Melvin Gordon Debate
The FFT crew reveals post-free agency rankings, debating the biggest risers and fallers including DEN RBs and two marquee tight ends.
After having a weekend to think about it, have we changed our minds about any of the free agents? Adam would like to be more optimistic about Melvin Gordon (5:00) but he might be alone on that. How are we feeling about Odell Beckham right now (14:00)? And we play "Value Up, Down or the Same" (18:00) for Emmanuel Sanders, Michael Thomas, Eric Ebron and more ... Let's talk about the Tight End position (23:30). Who do we rank 4th and 5th at TE? What draft strategy should you use at this position? ... Fantasy combos (28:50), an intriguing Nick Foles note (34:34) and more news from around the NFL (38:10). Are we excited about drafting any Patriots right now?
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.