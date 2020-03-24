Play

3/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Buy or Sell; Dynasty Risers and Fallers

The FFT crew plays Buy or Sell for 2020 before analyzing long term dynasty risers and fallers, including Keenan Allen, Devin Singletary and Hunter Renfrow.

Let's begin with some Buy or Sell (1:50). Rookie RBs, Juju Smith-Schuster, Marlon Mack, Julio Jones and Brandin Cooks are discussed. Are Jones and Cooks in decline? And we run through the news and notes (10:00). Does the Cowboys offense lose a lot without their starting Center? Also, how about that Rams logo? ... We read a bunch of your Dynasty tweets (15:00) and discuss the values of Keenan Allen, Devin Singletary, Hunter Renfrow and more ... Getting into Heath's Dynasty rankings, he's got QB risers (27:30) and fallers (32:25). How high in the rankings is Gardner Minshew? How low is Cam Newton? Then we've got RB risers (36:05) and fallers (41:30) with Darrell Henderson and Devonta Freeman discussed.

