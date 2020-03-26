3/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Dynasty WR and TE rankings, Regulators
The FFT crew debates where to rank WRs and TEs in dynasty following free agency moves, including Will Fuller, Adam Thielen, and Hayden Hurst.
Reacting to the latest news as Breshad Perriman joins the Jets and Robby Anderson joins the Panthers. Does this affect D.J. Moore at all? We do some rankings debates (2:48) to tell you how we feel about these WRs. And more news from around the NFL (11:24). A lot of WRs are on the move ... Heath tells us who is rising (17:15) and falling (24:00) in his Dynasty WR rankings. Adam Thielen is a Top 12 WR for 2020, but is he even a Top 24 WR in Dynasty? Is Will Fuller too low in the rankings? And then we take a look at Dynasty TE risers (26:40) and fallers (33:09) with discussions about Jonnu Smith, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant and more ... The Fantasy Regulators are back (35:53) to settle your league disputes! And we talk to Buccaneers beat writer Greg Auman of The Athletic (43:14). Can you guess what we asked him about?
