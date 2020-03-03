3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Best Destinations for Top Free Agents
The FFT crew goes to the wishing well, choosing the ideal landing spots for the top available free agents, including Tom Brady, Melvin Gordon and Austin Hooper.
Where do you want to see Tom Brady, Jameis Winston, Melvin Gordon, Kenyan Drake and Austin Hooper end up? We'll tell you what we think the ideal destinations are and how it could affect Fantasy rankings. We begin with an Amari Cooper disagreement (1:00) before getting to the big news as LAC intends to franchise tag Hunter Henry (3:45). Is Henry overrated or underrated? Would he benefit from a new QB? We also react to a report that says Jameis Winston is likely out of TB (7:45) and a report about NE looking at Andy Dalton (11:04) ... The best pick to have in a Dynasty rookie draft (14:00) and cases for against having Kickers on your roster (18:00). Kickers are people too! ... Best free agent destinations for the top QBs (23:45), RBs (33:00), WRs (39:00) and TEs (45:21) on the market. Some of us like Brady to the Bucs a lot. How about Melvin Gordon to the Texans? Will he still be involved in the passing game? Is DAL really the best spot for Cooper? And would we like Austin Hooper in GB?
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
3/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy impact of Philip Rivers going to IND, our thoughts on A.J. Green with a rookie...
-
Dynasty mock draft: Old times
There were multiple team-building strategies on display in our most recent Dynasty mock draft.
-
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Everyone knows about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but has Baylor's Denzel Mims...
-
J.K. Dobbins 2020 NFL Draft Profile
J.K. Dobbins looks like he could be the total package at running back, but questions about...
-
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Alabama's Henry Ruggs will garner attention with his break-neck speed, but it's some of his...