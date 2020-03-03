3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Best Destinations for Top Free Agents

Where do you want to see Tom Brady, Jameis Winston, Melvin Gordon, Kenyan Drake and Austin Hooper end up? We'll tell you what we think the ideal destinations are and how it could affect Fantasy rankings. We begin with an Amari Cooper disagreement (1:00) before getting to the big news as LAC intends to franchise tag Hunter Henry (3:45). Is Henry overrated or underrated? Would he benefit from a new QB? We also react to a report that says Jameis Winston is likely out of TB (7:45) and a report about NE looking at Andy Dalton (11:04) ... The best pick to have in a Dynasty rookie draft (14:00) and cases for against having Kickers on your roster (18:00). Kickers are people too! ... Best free agent destinations for the top QBs (23:45), RBs (33:00), WRs (39:00) and TEs (45:21) on the market. Some of us like Brady to the Bucs a lot. How about Melvin Gordon to the Texans? Will he still be involved in the passing game? Is DAL really the best spot for Cooper? And would we like Austin Hooper in GB?