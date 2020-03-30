Play

3/30 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Mock Draft Monday recapping non-PPR draft

The FFT crew breaks down the results of our post-free agency non-PPR mock draft, comparing trends to the PPR draft before debating picks like Derrick Henry vs. Alvin Kamara, Courtland Sutton vs. T.Y. Hilton and others.

We're showing a little love to non-PPR today as we review our latest mock draft, but first we read an email comparing Alvin Kamara to Austin Ekeler (2:00). And then we debate: Kamara vs. Derrick Henry in non-PPR (5:30) ... A quick look at some news and notes (14:55) with a note about Melvin Gordon's workload, and then we get into the draft. We compare where Michael Thomas was drafted in non-PPR vs. PPR (18:00), and the same for D.J. Moore (20:48). And what other trends did we notice in the two different formats? ... Going through Rounds 1-4 of the draft (28:40). We discuss some controversial picks (T.Y. Hilton over Courtland Sutton? Todd Gurley over Patrick Mahomes? Joe Mixon over Nick Chubb?) and we review our teams and strategies (51:40) to see what worked and what didn't work.

Our Latest Stories