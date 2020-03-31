Play

3/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Bounce Back Candidates

On today's podcast, the FFT guys make their picks for who will bounce back in 2020, including Le'Veon Bell, Tom Brady and a few aging wide receivers.

Today we give you some of our favorite bounceback candidates for 2020. Heath will discuss Le'Veon Bell and Juju Smith-Schuster (4:00). We mostly focus on Bell as we discuss his upside, whether he'll get the same workload he received in 2019 and why Ben is mostly avoiding him in drafts ... Ben makes the case for a couple of WRs who are creeping up in age but can still be productive (18:00). How much do T.Y. Hilton and A.J. Green have left in the tank? ... Dave likes Adam Thielen and Tom Brady to bounce back (30:05). Are the rest of us buying in? And who do the listeners like as bounceback candidates (38:50)?

