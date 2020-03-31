3/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Bounce Back Candidates
On today's podcast, the FFT guys make their picks for who will bounce back in 2020, including Le'Veon Bell, Tom Brady and a few aging wide receivers.
Today we give you some of our favorite bounceback candidates for 2020. Heath will discuss Le'Veon Bell and Juju Smith-Schuster (4:00). We mostly focus on Bell as we discuss his upside, whether he'll get the same workload he received in 2019 and why Ben is mostly avoiding him in drafts ... Ben makes the case for a couple of WRs who are creeping up in age but can still be productive (18:00). How much do T.Y. Hilton and A.J. Green have left in the tank? ... Dave likes Adam Thielen and Tom Brady to bounce back (30:05). Are the rest of us buying in? And who do the listeners like as bounceback candidates (38:50)?
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Draft Ridley
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
3/30 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the results of our post-free agency non-PPR mock draft, comparing...
-
Dynasty rankings, prospects and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-free agency world and we're still...
-
Dynasty Trade Chart and top 150
Adjusting the top 150 Dynasty rankings and trade chart to reflect all the changes in free agency.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty QB winners and losers
The quarterback carousel sent shockwaves through the NFL, but the Dynasty implications were...