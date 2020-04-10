4/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Brandin Cooks Trade, Rookie Running Back Profiles, Phone Call Friday

After Jamey gave his thoughts on the Brandin Cooks trade on yesterday's show, now it's time for Ben, Heath and Dave to weigh in on the winners and losers (2:40). Why can't Cooks go back to being a steady Top 15 Fantasy WR? And of course we get into a Will Fuller discussion ... It's our first edition of Phone Call Friday (17:45)! We get to hear from our listeners and take their questions ... Let's talk about this year's RB prospects for the NFL Draft (28:40). How predictive are 40 times at this position? How does Jonathan Taylor compare to Josh Jacobs? Who are the pass catchers? Who is too slow for stardom? And we finish the show with news and notes from around the NFL (48:04) including notes on Ronald Jones, Justin Jackson, David Johnson and more.