Cowboys' Kavon Frazier: Undergoes minor knee surgery
Frazer recently underwent minor knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the offseason program, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Frazier wasn't reported to have dealt with a knee injury last season, so the reasoning for his offseason surgery isn't clear. In any case, the safety is expected to be back in order for training camp.
