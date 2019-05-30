Panthers' Cam Newton: Begins throwing again

Newton (shoulder) began throwing again for the first time since his offseason surgery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton hasn't thrown in full-team OTA practices but has started overhand throwing regulation sized footballs again during his rehab, which is a positive sign in his recovery process. It's unclear if he'll be able to throw during reps with his teammates at OTAs or minicamp, but it's expected that he'll be participating in most workouts when training camp rolls around.