Panthers' Cam Newton: Begins throwing again
Newton (shoulder) began throwing again for the first time since his offseason surgery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Newton hasn't thrown in full-team OTA practices but has started overhand throwing regulation sized footballs again during his rehab, which is a positive sign in his recovery process. It's unclear if he'll be able to throw during reps with his teammates at OTAs or minicamp, but it's expected that he'll be participating in most workouts when training camp rolls around.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...