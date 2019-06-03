Coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Sanders (hamstring) wouldn't be available to practice during Monday's OTA session, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pederson wouldn't go into specifics on the extent of Sanders' issue other than labeling it as a lower-body injury, even though prior reports indicated the rookie is tending to a strained hamstring. In any case, Sanders should be back to full strength well before training camp, if not the conclusion of OTAs. Once healthy, Sanders will vie for top duties in what will likely be a backfield committee, if Pederson's prior history is any indication.