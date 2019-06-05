Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Returns to practice
Westbrook (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Westbrook missed time earlier in OTAs with an undisclosed injury, but he returned to the field Tuesday before the entire Jaguars team got off Wednesday. With Marqise Lee (knee) expected to be sidelined through the start of training camp, Westbrook will likely operate as the team's de facto No. 1 receiver for the time being.
