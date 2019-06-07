Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Returns to practice
Dixon (undisclosed) practiced Thursday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.
After missing the last round of OTAs, the fourth-year pro returned to the field this week. Dixon will need to battle for a roster spot, as Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and fourth-round pick Justice Hill seem to have three jobs locked down. The team typically has carried three running backs under coach John Harbaugh but kept four on the roster late last year. Given the run-heavy nature of the offense with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Baltimore may be able to find room for Dixon.
