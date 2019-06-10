Falcons' Julio Jones: Dealing with foot injury
Jones won't participate in drills at mandatory minicamp this week while he rehabs a foot injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones was absent for voluntary workouts in May while he attempts to secure a new contract but reported to the Falcons' practice facility Monday still recovering from the foot issue. It's not clear how the 30-year-old sustained the injury or where he's currently at in his recovery. Jones has two years and just over $21 million remaining on his current deal, and general manager Thomas Dimitroff indicated last month both sides "are having really good conversations" towards a new contract, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.
