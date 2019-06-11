Colts' Andrew Luck: Not practicing this week
Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Luck (calf) will not participate in practice this week, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
With that, training camp in late July will be the earliest the quarterback will see the field this offseason. It appears likely that Luck will be back in time for training camp, however, as Reich reiterated that there is no real concern surrounding Luck's health. Rather, they are just proceeding with caution this early in the offseason.
