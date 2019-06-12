Eagles' Mack Hollins: Returns to practice
Hollins (groin) returned to practice on a limited basis during minicamp this week, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Tuesday reportedly marked the receiver's first practice since last September. The fact Hollins was able to get on the field during this week's three-day minicamp bodes very well for his availability for training camp next month.
