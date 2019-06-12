Jeffery (ribs) is participating in individual drills during minicamp Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jeffery also participated in individual drills during the first day of minicamp Tuesday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. It's not clear if he participated in team drills either day, but the 29-year-old is at least on an upward trajectory after missing most of OTAs this spring due to the fractured ribs he played through down the stretch of the 2018 season. Even if he didn't, there's still a chance he could open training camp as a full participant next month.

More News
Our Latest Stories