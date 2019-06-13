Dural was released by the Saints on Thursday, Sean Fazende of FOX 8 NOLA reports.

Dural spent the 2017 and 2018 offseasons with New Orleans but never appeared in a regular-season game, most recently because an arm injury landed Dural on injured reserve for the entire 2018 campaign. He's now being let go to clear room for the addition of veteran wideout Rishard Matthews. The 25-year-old LSU product will look to latch on elsewhere in advance of training camp.

