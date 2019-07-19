Saeed Blacknall: Waived by Oakland
Blacknall was waived by the Raiders on Thursday.
Blacknall was also waived by Oakland in November of 2018. Assuming he clears waivers, he'll have a good chance to re-sign with the practice squad.
